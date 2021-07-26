 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS
0 comments

BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from June 28 to July 13, 2021.

  • Edward L. Matthews and Lucille L. Matthews to Ram Bam, LLC, of Charleston, SC, for $850,000, TMNs 0075-00-00-121, 0076-00-00-014, and 0075-00-00-052.
  • Bryce Randall Compton to Randall Charles Compton and Kimberly G. Compton for $5, love and affection, TMN 0087-09-02-004.
  • Sarah Lee Boyd to Christopher Proveaux, of Chester, SC, for $5, love and affection, TMN 0092-00-00-030.
  • Franklin D. Brickle a/k/a F. D. Brickle to Franklin D. Brickle, Sr. and Barbara A. Brickle, of Branchville, SC, for $5, love and affection, TMN 0138-00-00-013.
  • Barbara A. Brickle f/k/a Barbara A. Wright to Clayton Downs Wright and Susan Myers Wright for $5, love and affection, TMN 0079-00-00-009.
  • Brooker Family Limited Partnership to Donald R. Dukes, of North, SC, for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0038-06-09-001.
  • Donald R. Dukes to Shree Shiv Omkrupa, LLC for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0038-06-09-001.
  • Karl Owen Labruce Koon to Quiet Capital, LLC for $310,000, TMN 0012-00-00-002.
  • The Estate of J. Sydney Ayer, Patti Ayer Florence and Martha June Newton to Linda Austin for $158,000, TMN 0086-04-12-001.
  • J. W. Crow a/k/a James W. Crow to Michaela Bucklew for $5,000, TMN 0086-04-13-013.
  • Betty S. Kilgus, as Trustee of the Betty S. Kilgus Revocable Trust, to Lara S. Buss and E. Alan Sunday for $4,500, TMN 0086-04-04-006.
  • Enterprise Bank of South Carolina to Hilton Land Development, LLC and Woodlief, Inc., of Columbia, SC, for $200,750, TMN 0087-03-05-014.
  • Calvin Jeffcoat to Burnette Whetstone for $29,500, TMN 0086-04-03-013.
  • Hazel O. McMillan and Harvey L. McMillan to Tidewater 1 Bamberg, LLC, of Matthews, NC, for $169,000, TMN 0086-08-04-020.
  • Robert Markley Mead to Edward R. Ginn Family Partnership, LP for $373,700, TMN 0119-00-00-030.
  • Aden J. Diem to Rylan K. Dueck and Michelle Y. Dueck for $5, love and affection, TMN 0059-00-00-026.
  • Nancy T. Lucas, as Personal Representative of the estate of William A. Terry to Lawrence Dick and Mary F. Dick for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0008-00-00-003.
  • Runelle B. Weeks to William G. Weeks, III for $5, love and affection, TMN 0087-06-03-002.
  • Linda L. Waltz to Mildred Keck Cool and Donald Wayne Cool for $131,000, TMN 0028-01-02-012.
  • Daniel L. Hege to Daniel L. Hege and Bernita H. Hege, as Trustees for the Daniel L. Hege and Bernita H. Hege Family Revocable Trust, deeded to a Trust, TMN 0026-00-00-031.
  • Daniel L. Hege to Daniel L. Hege and Bernita H. Hege, as Trustees for the Daniel L. Hege and Bernita H. Hege Family Revocable Trust, deeded to a Trust, TMN 0043-00-00-025.
  • Allen Arthur Cook and Melissa Chavis Cook to Lower State Gas Co., LLC for $30,000, TMN 0036-00-00-017.
  • Johnnie Nebbie Crider, Jr. and Virginia C. Stevens to Federal Land Company, LLC for $1 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0035-00-00-034.
  • Christopher Lee Campbell and April O. Campbell to Robin M. Maule and Thomas J. Maule, of Lemington, VT for $135,000, TMN 0027-00-00-004.
  • Gary Breland to John E. Cook and Jacquelyn S. Cook for $104,000, TMN 0144-00-00-021.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News