BAMBERG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from June 28 to July 13, 2021.
- Edward L. Matthews and Lucille L. Matthews to Ram Bam, LLC, of Charleston, SC, for $850,000, TMNs 0075-00-00-121, 0076-00-00-014, and 0075-00-00-052.
- Bryce Randall Compton to Randall Charles Compton and Kimberly G. Compton for $5, love and affection, TMN 0087-09-02-004.
- Sarah Lee Boyd to Christopher Proveaux, of Chester, SC, for $5, love and affection, TMN 0092-00-00-030.
- Franklin D. Brickle a/k/a F. D. Brickle to Franklin D. Brickle, Sr. and Barbara A. Brickle, of Branchville, SC, for $5, love and affection, TMN 0138-00-00-013.
- Barbara A. Brickle f/k/a Barbara A. Wright to Clayton Downs Wright and Susan Myers Wright for $5, love and affection, TMN 0079-00-00-009.
- Brooker Family Limited Partnership to Donald R. Dukes, of North, SC, for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0038-06-09-001.
- Donald R. Dukes to Shree Shiv Omkrupa, LLC for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0038-06-09-001.
- Karl Owen Labruce Koon to Quiet Capital, LLC for $310,000, TMN 0012-00-00-002.
- The Estate of J. Sydney Ayer, Patti Ayer Florence and Martha June Newton to Linda Austin for $158,000, TMN 0086-04-12-001.
- J. W. Crow a/k/a James W. Crow to Michaela Bucklew for $5,000, TMN 0086-04-13-013.
- Betty S. Kilgus, as Trustee of the Betty S. Kilgus Revocable Trust, to Lara S. Buss and E. Alan Sunday for $4,500, TMN 0086-04-04-006.
- Enterprise Bank of South Carolina to Hilton Land Development, LLC and Woodlief, Inc., of Columbia, SC, for $200,750, TMN 0087-03-05-014.
- Calvin Jeffcoat to Burnette Whetstone for $29,500, TMN 0086-04-03-013.
- Hazel O. McMillan and Harvey L. McMillan to Tidewater 1 Bamberg, LLC, of Matthews, NC, for $169,000, TMN 0086-08-04-020.
- Robert Markley Mead to Edward R. Ginn Family Partnership, LP for $373,700, TMN 0119-00-00-030.
- Aden J. Diem to Rylan K. Dueck and Michelle Y. Dueck for $5, love and affection, TMN 0059-00-00-026.
- Nancy T. Lucas, as Personal Representative of the estate of William A. Terry to Lawrence Dick and Mary F. Dick for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0008-00-00-003.
- Runelle B. Weeks to William G. Weeks, III for $5, love and affection, TMN 0087-06-03-002.
- Linda L. Waltz to Mildred Keck Cool and Donald Wayne Cool for $131,000, TMN 0028-01-02-012.
- Daniel L. Hege to Daniel L. Hege and Bernita H. Hege, as Trustees for the Daniel L. Hege and Bernita H. Hege Family Revocable Trust, deeded to a Trust, TMN 0026-00-00-031.
- Daniel L. Hege to Daniel L. Hege and Bernita H. Hege, as Trustees for the Daniel L. Hege and Bernita H. Hege Family Revocable Trust, deeded to a Trust, TMN 0043-00-00-025.
- Allen Arthur Cook and Melissa Chavis Cook to Lower State Gas Co., LLC for $30,000, TMN 0036-00-00-017.
- Johnnie Nebbie Crider, Jr. and Virginia C. Stevens to Federal Land Company, LLC for $1 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0035-00-00-034.
- Christopher Lee Campbell and April O. Campbell to Robin M. Maule and Thomas J. Maule, of Lemington, VT for $135,000, TMN 0027-00-00-004.
- Gary Breland to John E. Cook and Jacquelyn S. Cook for $104,000, TMN 0144-00-00-021.