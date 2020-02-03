{{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from Jan. 3-10, 2020.

• Patricia A. Carter to Charles C Carter, Jason Walker and Khatonia Walker as Trustees od Future Generation Community Outreach Ministry Church for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0038-14-01-046.

• Timothy Z. Chinchor and Christine A. Chinchor to William H. Abel, Jr. and Kimberly R. Abel of Deltona, FL for $5 and other valuable consideration, TMN 0013-00-00-033.

• Elveter Chrenda Stanley to Richard Samuel Stanley for $5, love and affection, TMN 0107-00-00-039.

• Homer R. Steedly, Jr. to Nancy J. Martin, Anthony L. Steedley and Linda C. Thomas for $5, TMN 0118-00-00-015.

• Jordan Layden Brown to Susanna Rebekah Brown for $5, love and affection, TMN 0054-00-00-039.

• SC Regional Housing Authority 3 to Willard E. Gunnells, Jr. for $98,000, TMN 0086-03-06-002.

• Matthew Warren Chassereau to Fredric K. Tritapoe and Elizabeth N. Tritapoe for $190,827, TMN 0119-00-00-018.

• The Honorable Richard B. Ness to AGFirst Farm Credit Bank for $2,500, TMN 0078-00-00-042.

