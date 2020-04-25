Bamberg County promotes health, safety with ordinance

"We'll get together and work on that letter. We'll probably need to write one for our federal delegation also," Preston said.

In his report, the administrator urged the county to work to improve its participation in the U.S. Census.

"I do believe there's going to be some kind of an extension provided, but we need to try to get our percentages up as soon as possible," Preston said.

He said the county has submitted its application for Rural Utilities Service/USDA grant funding to construct and offer broadband services to its citizens.

"We need this more than ever. We have children at home right now that are having a difficult time getting online because they don't have appropriate broadband just to be able to get school assignments," Preston said.

He said construction of an $8.8 million solar farm in Denmark should get underway in late summer to early fall, while construction of a fire substation in the Rivers Bridge community should begin as early as next week.

The county is also transforming its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.