Bamberg County projects advancing, admin. says

Progress is being made on the new Rivers Bridge fire station, Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston reported.

"Hopefully, we’re going to be able to have some sort of a ribbon cutting sometime in January,” he told county council last week.

The administrator also reported that the county has partnered with the Olar Fire Department to set up classes for potential firefighters.

“We had 13 volunteers sign up for 113 hours of instruction time. My understanding is that’s the largest class that we’ve had in a long, long time. So there is interest now in the volunteer fire system, and that’s really good news," Preston said.

The county is also progressing with its plan to transform its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.

“The pre-qualification for general contractors to participate in the bidding is going to be Nov. 17. Once we do that, the specs will be published and then we’re going to be in business once we receive our bids. So as we kind of progress, we’ll probably be arranging some tours for county council to be able to walk through the building and kind of see the progress that we’re making,” Preston said.