Bamberg County partners to recycle glass
Bamberg County partners to recycle glass

Bamberg County

Bamberg County’s new logo, developed by Alison South Marketing Group of Aiken.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Department of Solid Waste announced that all county convenience and recycling centers now accept glass for recycling.

Residents are asked to separate their glass from their other trash for recycling and remove all plastic bags from glass. Each of the eight county convenience sites has a separate, marked container for glass; labels can still be affixed to the glass containers, but glass should be as clean as practical. All colors of glass will be accepted and recycled.

"Bamberg County is excited to partner with Glass WRX from Beaufort, South Carolina, to offer glass recycling to our citizens," said Joey Preston, Bamberg County administrator. "Bamberg County has made improvements in our recycling rates, but we still have room to improve and by offering glass recycling we have a great opportunity to decrease the amount of trash sent to the landfill."

Recycling is the recovery of useful material such as plastics from the waste stream and converting it into a new product. According to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's recycling program, there are multiple benefits from recycling, such as a reduction in waste disposal costs, job creation, tax revenue and conservation of resources. By recycling, residents contribute to protecting the environment and supporting the county and state's economies.

Glass WRX is a Beaufort-based recycling company that converts waste glass into high-value materials, such as countertops and shower walls. Their Beaufort facility is state-of-the-art and is solar-powered. Bamberg County's recycling program has also been supported annually by grant funding from SC DHEC.

Bamberg County recycling and convenience sites accept tires, corrugated cardboard, plastics, metal, and now glass, for recycling. All recyclables must be separated into the specifically marked container and as clean as possible. Please do not throw plastic bags into recycling containers. Plastic grocery bags may be recycled at some local grocers and retailers. To find your nearest recycling and convenience site and its operating hours, visit the Bamberg County website: www.bambergcountysc.gov.

