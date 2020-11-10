Bamberg County, Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident and a Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Orangeburg resident died Nov. 6 and was in the 35 to 64 age group.

The Bamberg County resident died Oct. 31 and was in the 65 and older age group.

In addition, DHEC reports Orangeburg County has 12 more cases of the coronavirus and Calhoun County has one more case.

Statewide, there are 1,326 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177,515 and confirmed deaths to 3,795.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 3,428 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 695 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 511 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.