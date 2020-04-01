Bamberg County now eligible for FEMA funding
0 comments

Bamberg County now eligible for FEMA funding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FEMA
Al Somervell

ATLANTA – Ten South Carolina counties are now eligible to apply for additional funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas that sustained damage from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred Feb. 6-13, 2020.

In addition to the seven counties announced on March 17, Bamberg, Barnwell,and Hampton counties may now request funding under the Public Assistance grant program. Assistance may cover eligible debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the repair or rebuilding of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks, and recreational facilities.

The president’s March 17 major disaster declaration for South Carolina was amended to make Public Assistance funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for all categories of work, including debris removal, emergency protective measures, restoration of public facilities and infrastructure, and direct federal assistance.

Public Assistance funding for the state and designated counties may include payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures taken to save lives and protect property and public health as a result of the storm.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

All areas in the State of South Carolina are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

For more information on the South Carolina recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4479.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vehicle hits home in Orangeburg
Local

Vehicle hits home in Orangeburg

Three people were transported to the Regional Medical Center after a vehicle collided with an apartment building in Orangeburg on Wednesday af…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News