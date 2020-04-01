Bamberg County now eligible for FEMA funding

ATLANTA – Ten South Carolina counties are now eligible to apply for additional funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas that sustained damage from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred Feb. 6-13, 2020.

In addition to the seven counties announced on March 17, Bamberg, Barnwell,and Hampton counties may now request funding under the Public Assistance grant program. Assistance may cover eligible debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the repair or rebuilding of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks, and recreational facilities.

The president’s March 17 major disaster declaration for South Carolina was amended to make Public Assistance funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for all categories of work, including debris removal, emergency protective measures, restoration of public facilities and infrastructure, and direct federal assistance.

