Bamberg County native honored by Calif. senator

LOS ANGELES – Tracy Sanders, Esq., who is an accomplished attorney, author, and speaker, was selected by California Sen. Sydney Kamlager to receive this year’s second annual Sister Circle Award on March 25.

Sister Circle Award highlights Black women in the 30th Senate District in California who are making extraordinary contributions in working to improve the community.

Upon receiving the award from Kamlager, Sanders said. “I enjoy collaborating with powerful women who are making a difference in the greater Los Angeles area."

Sanders established Natural Hair and the Law, an organization formed to provide publications, workshops and events addressing legal issues related to natural hair in the workplace and schools.

She has an upcoming new release, “The Crown Act Handbook: The Official Guide to Hair Texture Discrimination.” Additionally, she is the author of “Natural Hair Affirmations” and “Natural Hair in the Workplace: What Are Your Rights?”, which has been featured in Essence, Los Angeles Sentinel, and the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. These books are available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.