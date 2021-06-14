Bamberg County: Medshore Ambulance says improvements underway; EMT academy to start June 21

He continued, “I'm hoping this is going to be the first of many classes. ... There's a lot of different programs that we hope to get underway within the next several months, with the goal of filling the vacancies that we have and allowing us to expand our operations to be able to put more ambulances on the road if need be.”

Clarke said, “One of the important things is the tuition and all is 100 percent free. It's paid through the South Carolina apprenticeship program. Their books and their testing and all of that is provided to them at no charge.”

In the meantime, Shore said information technology improvements have been made to the ambulance service system to ensure that, for example, wrong addresses will not be popping up on GPS systems during emergency calls.

“We actually helped spearhead Barnwell and Bamberg county E-911 directors to meet on a quarterly basis. Obviously they can pick up the phone and call us at any time, but we've having some interagency meetings and dialogues with both COM centers. If they have problems, they know who to reach out to," Shore said.

Clarke said the ZOLL Online data management system has been implemented.