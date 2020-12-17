Bamberg County hospital renovation project moving forward; more funding sought to complete it

"They are planning to do some upgrades to the two elevated storage tanks there in Denmark. We've been working with the town of Denmark a little bit on maybe some changes in plans for the future to modernize all those water line improvements," he said.

The City of Denmark has issued a request for proposals to conduct a hydraulic and financial study of the system.

"We did help them with RFPs for (that) to see what ways we can improve that system on site and in the future as well, and also talk about maybe setting up a regionalized system for improvement. There has been a contractor selected. ... They are in negotiations with that contractor. As soon as they get hired, that firm will do that study and expedite that work," Williams said.

He said the SCA has contracted with Dearborn, Michigan-based Educational Data Systems Inc. to perform an assessment of what the region needs to be doing to bolster its workforce development strategies.

"Frankly, we've just got to do a better job of that all the way around," he said.

Williams said Letitia Dowling has been named coordinator of the website (BeBamberg.com) for the county’s “Be Bamberg” marketing campaign.