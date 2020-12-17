Bamberg County hospital renovation project moving forward; more funding sought to complete it

BAMBERG - Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said he's seeking additional funding as the county moves to complete a three-phase hospital renovation project.
The county has a plan to transform its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.
Preston reported during a virtual Bamberg County Council meeting on Dec. 7 that 10 general contractors have already been pre-qualified to complete the work to transform the hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.
"There are four bidders now that intend to submit a bid on Dec. 22. Most were from the Columbia and Lexington area, and we had one from Charleston. ... Hopefully, that's going to be a pretty competitive project. So we'll know at least by the first meeting in January" on how the bidding process went, he said.
While the county also snagged a $250,000 grant from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to go toward the building of the new Bamberg County Health Department office, securing funding for the Department of Social Services portion will be different.
"They're working with us. Their rules are different than the health department. They're not going to write a check to the county or issue a grant. We're trying to increase our reimbursement rate for construction. That's going to require them to tweak their program a little bit, but they're on board to work with us," Preston said.
The administrator also reported that a new Rivers Bridge fire station should be complete and open in mid-January and that approximately 300 people showed up for the dedication of the county's new veterans memorial.
"The National Guard notified us that we're being considered right now for some sort of recognition as a county for our support of our Guard and reservists. That was a surprise and a good thing for me to hear about. I'll keep you posted on that," Preston said.
Also during the meeting, SouthernCarolina Alliance Project Manager Dolton Williams made a report, stating that there were promising industrial projects for the county, including the latest, Project Groot.
"We've been working with them for a couple of weeks. I know we can't delve into too many details, but according to their project profile, they are planning to invest $2.5 million and 55 new jobs," Williams said.
Project Peninsula, a $3.7 million investment anticipated to bring 52 jobs by the first quarter of 2021, is another project he said the SCA has been working on, with the SCA to know more in January or February on whether the company will be coming to the county or not.
Williams also reported that preparations for the upgrade of Denmark's water system are underway.
"There's been over $2 million in upgrades for that. It's been routinely tested for the past 12 months. All the tests have come back. The water is safe to drink, to bathe in, to use to cook with," Williams said.
"They are planning to do some upgrades to the two elevated storage tanks there in Denmark. We've been working with the town of Denmark a little bit on maybe some changes in plans for the future to modernize all those water line improvements," he said.
The City of Denmark has issued a request for proposals to conduct a hydraulic and financial study of the system.
"We did help them with RFPs for (that) to see what ways we can improve that system on site and in the future as well, and also talk about maybe setting up a regionalized system for improvement. There has been a contractor selected. ... They are in negotiations with that contractor. As soon as they get hired, that firm will do that study and expedite that work," Williams said.
He said the SCA has contracted with Dearborn, Michigan-based Educational Data Systems Inc. to perform an assessment of what the region needs to be doing to bolster its workforce development strategies.
"Frankly, we've just got to do a better job of that all the way around," he said.
Williams said Letitia Dowling has been named coordinator of the website (BeBamberg.com) for the county’s “Be Bamberg” marketing campaign.
In other business, County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave an October financial report. The county had $1,573,495 in income and expenditures of $908,314, leaving a positive balance of $665,180. When the deficit bank balance at the end of September ($770,417) was added, however, the county's regular account stood at a negative $112,236.
County Controller Gina Smith said the county's regular account, which is just one of many the county has, had seen far worse numbers in the past. For example, it had a negative account balance of $478,369 in October 2018.
"We've come a long way. We've turned that around," she said, noting that the county's cash balance from October 2020 as compared to October 2019 actually showed an increase of $129,267.
County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county's general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of September of $1,957,163, with expenses coming in at $2,300,480, for a negative general fund balance of $343,317.
He said all departments continued to operate within their budget.
Smith also reported that the county netted $1,151,826 from its delinquent tax sale, with 265 parcels sold. There were 70 bidders who attended the sale.
"Bamberg County has really made some really good improvements to its tax sale process," she said.
In other finance matters, she said the county had so far been reimbursed $3,101.22 by the state for compliance expenditures made in addressing the coronavirus. The county has applied, however, for a total of $158,507.59 spent from March through Nov. 15.
The council also:
- Approved an ordinance to reduce the assessment ratio applicable to general aviation aircraft subject to county project tax to a 4-percent rate based on the fair market value of the aircraft. They also approved a resolution to state their intent to reduce the assessment ratio.
- Approved an ordinance to authorize the leasing of certain Bamberg County Airport spaces and facilities, along with the granting of certain privileges to limited fixed-based operators and the sale of aviation fuel at bulk rates.
- Approved a resolution to amend the master agreement for the establishment of the Quad-County Industrial Park between Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale and Hampton counties to include additional property in Hampton County for the inclusion of Yield Scientific LLC.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
