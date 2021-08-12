 Skip to main content
Bamberg County home damaged by fire
Bamberg County home damaged by fire

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a Bamberg County family whose home, located on Race Street, was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.

The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Help Red Cross assist families by visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

