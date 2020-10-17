Bamberg County Health Coalition coordinator snags award from sorority for promoting community wellness

The coordinator of Denmark-based initiative designed to promote the health and wellness of Bamberg County residents was recently awarded for her efforts by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Lara Buss, coordinator of the Bamberg County Health Coalition, received the AKA South Atlantic Region Award for Women's Health Care and Wellness during the sorority's 67th South Atlantic Regional Conference.

"I have had several complements on the beauty and uniqueness of the Alpha Kappa Alpha award. I am humbled ... and I promise to keep up the good work!" Buss said.

The Coalition applied for a Blueprint for Health Grant through the South Carolina Office of Rural Health in 2019. As part of the application, Buss engaged and added new leaders to the initiative, including the recruitment of members of the AKA sorority.

Buss reached out to Bamberg County resident Lisa Stokes, vice president and program chairman of the sorority's Nu Tau Omega Chapter. Stokes recruited four sorors to join the Coalition's Blueprint for Health Leadership Team.

Over a nine-month period, the leadership team met to decide on a community project that would keep the social determinants of health in mind and create a long-term vision for community wellness.