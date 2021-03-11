Bamberg County has free COVID-19 saliva tests for citizens

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Administration and Emergency Services received a supply of COVID-19 tests at no cost from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The tests are manufactured by Maverick Health and are approved for at-home COVID-19 testing using a saliva sample that is sent to a laboratory for PCR analysis. Individuals register their samples via the Maverick Health website; send their sample to the lab for testing via a pre-paid envelope and receive results within 24 – 48 hours.

To register for the test kits, individuals must indicate their contact information, quantity of tests required, preferred pick-up location and acknowledge they have access to a smart phone and/or the internet. The registration form can be accessed through this link: https://www.bambergcountysc.gov/emergency-services.