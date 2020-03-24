Bamberg County govt. responds to coronavirus

• Family Court -- Open but closed to public except for child support payments at the window and filing documents: Family Court has been cancelled until May 1, 2020. Family Court document filing and child support payments/purge payments can be made at the Clerk of Courts office window by cash payments only.

Child Support payments by check, money order or employee garnishments must be sent to the South Carolina State Disbursement Unit and mailed to: South Carolina State Disbursement Unit, PO Box 100302, Columbia, SC 29202-3302. Support payors can find additional information about the State Disbursement Unit and other payments options at www.dss.sc.gov/child-support. If you have questions about when or how to make payments to the State Disbursement Unit please contact State Disbursement Unit Customer Service Center at 800-768-5858.

Please call 803-245-3025 for any assistance or questions. Information is also available on the Bamberg County website http://www.bambergcountysc.gov/clerk-of-court.

Bamberg County Administration and Emergency Services Department have been closely monitoring the COVID-19/Coronavirus situation across the nation and state of South Carolina.