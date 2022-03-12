Bamberg County GOP hosting campaign kick-off

The Bamberg County Republican Party will be hosting a campaign kick-off event Saturday, March 19 at the Ehrhardt Pavilion.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will aim to introduce Republican candidates for County Council Districts 2, 3 and 6, S.C. House District 90 and U.S. Congressional District 6.

The event will feature food trucks, a DJ and several speakers.

The Ehrhardt Pavilion is located at 13402 Broxton Bridge Road in Ehrhardt.

Other Bamberg County seats up for election are auditor and treasurer. The nonpartisan office of Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District is also on the ballot, with three seats up for election.

The two-week filing period for partisan and nonpartisan candidates in the fall general election runs from noon March 16 to noon March 30.

The primaries will be held June 14 with any runoff scheduled for June 28.

The general election is Nov. 8.

All local filing is done at the Voter Registration and Election offices in a candidate's county of residence.

The Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located in the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex at 1234 North St. in Bamberg. The office can be reached by phone at 803-245-3028.

All filing for federal and statewide offices is done through the South Carolina Election Commission at scvotes.gov. For more information, the SEC can also be contacted by phone at 803-734-9060 or email at elections@elections.sc.gov. SEC filing hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Filing for state Senate and state House of Representatives offices can be done through the SEC or the Voter Registration and Election offices in a candidate's county of residence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.