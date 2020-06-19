Bamberg County gives 2nd reading to $27M budget

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Council gave second reading approval by title only to the county's proposed $27 million spending plan for FY 2020-2021 at a virtual meeting on Monday.
The tentative budget calls for a general fund of $8,277,120, along with separate accounts set up for special revenue, $8,237,090; enterprise, $1,391,660; debt service, $397,685, and capital projects $8,499,040.
Council members Trent Kinard, Evert Comer Jr., Joe Guess Jr., the Rev. Isaiah Odom and Vice Chairman Larry Haynes voted to adopt the budget. Chairwoman Sharon Hammond and Councilman Clint Carter voted against it.
“The information I’ve been going through, I understand we have some increases, but I need to see what those increases are, and I’m not able to see. I went through basically the budget that was handed to us on Friday, and there’s a lot of stuff I don’t understand because I can’t see it,” Hammond said.
Third and final reading of the budget, which will be preceded by a public hearing, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, during a virtual meeting.
The proposed $26,802,595 budget reflects a $1,828,595 increase over the $24,974,000 million spending plan for FY 2019-20.
The county’s general fund budget alone is scheduled to grow from $7,963,590 in FY 2019-20 to $8,277,120 in FY 2020-21.
“We’re not proposing any tax increases, we’re not proposing any fee increases. This is not a very exciting budget. It’s just trying to maintain essential services of the county, trying to continue with being fiscally responsible and prudent,” County Controller Gina Smith said.
County Administrator Joey Preston said, “We’re watching right now pretty closely to make sure that our revenues are going to be what we think they are. We feel pretty confident about it. We took a very conservative approach to this. There’s been no changes. It’s as tight as you can get it.”
Smith reported that increasing health insurance and retirement contribution costs are expected to total $83,200 more than in the previous year. Health insurance costs alone are increasing from $1,064,000 in FY 2019-20 to $1,111,600 in FY 2020-2021, she said.
Smith said the county had 91 full-time employees and 31 part-time employees.
Carter asked how many personnel members the county had in each department, the answer for which Preston said had been emailed to Carter on Monday morning.
Carter said, “I’ll get my questions together.”
Hammond said, “I want it to be itemized that way we used to itemize it.”
Carter said, “Right. It’s easier to understand that way for me ... Don’t take what I’m about to say the wrong way because I’m not perfect, but we pay a lot of money to get things like this done. Just like (Monday) morning, now there’s an email sent out with information that we had to ask for that should have been.
“I’m just asking that people think outside the box. Y’all know how long we’ve been on council, the ones of us on council, you know how we think. So you ought to kind of know what we expect as far as numbers and how we want them.”
Kinard said, “The residents would be proud that we did not again try to increase the budget. Overall, it looks pretty good. The job done by Ms. Gina is amazing each and every year on these budgets ... I’d like to, again, thank the staff that puts it together, that spends countless numbers of hours doing such.”
Smith later explained that the county’s total debt comes in at $13,838,723 as of June 30, 2019, the latest year for which she had audited figures.
“The debt only affects the county budget in terms of debt service payments, i.e. the interest and principal that must be paid each year. The annual debt service payments on this debt have been relatively constant and is between $1.5 and $1.6 million per year,” Smith said.
She added, “The general obligation debt is paid for with a special levy which is separated on the tax notice. The Bamberg Facilities (Corporation’s) revenue bonds are paid for with fee-in-lieu of taxes from certain companies, the first imposition of the capital project sales tax and small general obligation bonds, as needed. All of these payments are included in the FY 21 budget proposal.”
The Bamberg Facilities Corporation is a nonprofit charged with managing $8.4 million in revenue bonds. Council gave final third-reading approval to an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the bonds during a meeting on June 10, 2013.
Those bonds were issued to fund projects the county sought to complete with the help of the penny sales tax that was approved by voters in a November 2012 referendum.
“Since that time, the county successfully established an investment grade credit rating of "A" from Standard & Poor's and was then also able to refinance the initial bonds, reduce the interest rate down ... and save over $1.2 million in interest charges over the life of the bonds,” Smith said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.