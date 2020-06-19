Bamberg County gives 2nd reading to $27M budget

“We’re not proposing any tax increases, we’re not proposing any fee increases. This is not a very exciting budget. It’s just trying to maintain essential services of the county, trying to continue with being fiscally responsible and prudent,” County Controller Gina Smith said.

County Administrator Joey Preston said, “We’re watching right now pretty closely to make sure that our revenues are going to be what we think they are. We feel pretty confident about it. We took a very conservative approach to this. There’s been no changes. It’s as tight as you can get it.”

Smith reported that increasing health insurance and retirement contribution costs are expected to total $83,200 more than in the previous year. Health insurance costs alone are increasing from $1,064,000 in FY 2019-20 to $1,111,600 in FY 2020-2021, she said.

Smith said the county had 91 full-time employees and 31 part-time employees.

Carter asked how many personnel members the county had in each department, the answer for which Preston said had been emailed to Carter on Monday morning.

Carter said, “I’ll get my questions together.”

Hammond said, “I want it to be itemized that way we used to itemize it.”