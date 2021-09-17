Bamberg County gets new leader for registration, elections

“We've asked employees to tell us if they've been vaccinated or not, and we're right at the state average here for county employees, maybe a little bit higher as of lately. I think we asked about 30 days ago. So we're going to do it again before too much longer. I mean, we're encouraging our employees to get vaccinated,” Preston said.

He continued, “There's no mandatory testing here. I'm not doing any of that. I mean, if y'all tell me differently, I will, but I'm not doing any mandatory testing. ... I'm not sure exactly how we fit up under what the federal government guidelines are for federal employees. I know that we receive federal funds. I've got that question out there right now to see.”

Preston also reported that the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Department has received a $14,000 grant from the state Department of Public Safety to purchase body-worn cameras.

“This is the first time ever in the history of our county all of our deputies are going to have body cameras,” the administrator said.

He also reported that the Glass WRX SC company will be recycling the county’s mixed glass.