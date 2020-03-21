Bamberg County gets coronavirus update

"We had contracted out Thomas P. Miller & Associates to work on for all of our counties an Opportunity Zone prospectus," he said. He said the SCA is going to use the Opportunity Zone tool as a way to market the county.

"This is a working document. Nothing's set in stone with this. We can add, take away, whatever we need to do," Williams said. "Once we get all of our ducks in a row, we will start marketing Bamberg County and all of our counties' Opportunity Zones for projects."

He also reported that there were 14 active projects in the county, including a battery manufacturer that could bring a $35 million investment and 64 jobs and another manufacturer of plumbing fixtures which could to bring a $33 million investment and 220 jobs.

The council also approved several resolutions, including one to support the Regional Medical Center's application for a certificate of need to build an ambulatory surgery center on its campus. Kinard abstained from the vote.