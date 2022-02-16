Bamberg County gets $1.5M grant; money to help pay for work at ex-hospital

The S.C. Department of Commerce has given Bamberg County a $1.5 million grant. The grant will help the county transform the defunct hospital into a multi-service complex.

“That’s going to be going toward our hospital project. That’s going to allow us to be able to complete and finish our project,” County Administrator Joey Preston said during a county council meeting earlier this month.

The county is transforming its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.

It will include the sheriff's office, health department, Veterans Affairs office and the county coroner's office.

The $4.2 million project is one of several provided for under a capital sales tax referendum approved by voters in November 2018.

The grant will support the construction of the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center, which was named in honor of longtime County Sheriff Ed Darnell, who retired in 2021.

The hospital is currently undergoing a three-phase renovation that includes the removal of unsafe and outdated structures to, for example, ensure compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, as well as provide fire safety and other protections.

The 38,000-square-foot building will serve as the central hub for the county’s public health and safety divisions and also include an emergency operations center and emergency management services.

The facility will have office space for the local Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“DSS has still got to put some skin in the game. That’s got to happen. We’re talking with them right now,” Preston said.

“This is a project that we’ve worked on for a while. ... It was a long process, but I want to thank the Department of Commerce for helping me with it. I want to thank … Mr. Danny Black (executive director of the SouthernCarolina Alliance) for helping me push it. We have another (grant), too, that we hope to be announcing pretty soon,” the administrator said.

In February 2020, the county received a $250,000 grant from DHEC for the complex and has worked with federal and state agencies to identify other grant funds. The work has been slated to be complete in early May 2022.

In a release, County Councilman Chairman Spencer Donaldson said, “This is huge news for Bamberg County. This substantial Rural Initiative Fund grant is recognition of the importance of the centralizing our public safety and public health departments to combat crime and improve emergency preparedness as we seek to attract industry to our county.”

Councilman Larry Haynes said, “This project will undoubtedly transform Bamberg County and strengthen our community’s core” and aid in the planning and execution of emergency operations.

Preston said, “When completed, this new center will allow us to better serve our community and have more efficient, effective and reliable government services.”

