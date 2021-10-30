Bamberg County fire coordinator retires from Air Force Reserve

BAMBERG – After 33 years of military service, Bamberg County Fire Coordinator Paul H. Eubanks retired from the United States Air Force Reserve. A non-commissioned officer, Eubanks retired with the rank of technical sergeant after his last assignment with the 315 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in Charleston.

"Paul Eubanks is a phenomenal leader and great representative of Bamberg County at the highest levels, building a reputation of competence and character wherever he serves," said Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston. "As a correctional officer, volunteer firefighter, professional soldier and Scoutmaster, Paul has impacted the lives of thousands. His dedication to public service exemplifies the best of Bamberg County."

Eubanks' military service began in October 1988 when he enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserve and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base and aircraft maintenance apprentice training at Shepard Air Force Base in April of 1989. Returning home as a member of the reserve forces, he enrolled in college under the G.I. Bill. After his first year, he was activated for Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. When released from active duty, he returned to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to complete his degree. He was activated again after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, for two years in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.