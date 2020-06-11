Bamberg County employee tests positive for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Bamberg County employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked in the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex and has not had close contact with other county employees for at least a week, according to a Bamberg County press release.

All county employees were informed of the positive case. Employees who worked in close proximity to the infected employee were tested for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine as necessary.

Some offices will be affected by staff shortages as a result of the precautions the county is taking in accordance with state and federal guidance.

Offices closed to the public include the Bamberg County Magistrate’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office, Clerk of Court’s Office and Probate Office.

The public is encouraged to use the Bamberg County website, www.bambergcountysc.gov, whenever possible.

Abstractors who need to conduct title searches should call 803-707-1301 to make an appointment and will be required to wear a mask, gloves and be fever-free.

The county says buildings and work areas will be frequently sanitized. Employees have been provided personal protective equipment and sanitizer for their work stations since mid-March.