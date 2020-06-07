Bamberg County developing budget ; no tax increase expected in $27M budget plan

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Council gave first reading approval by title only to the county's proposed $27 million spending plan for FY 2020-2021 at a virtual meeting last week.
The tentative budget calls for a general fund of $8,277,120, along with separate accounts set up for special revenue, $8,237,090; enterprise, $1,391,660; debt service, $397,685, and capital projects $8,499,040.
Chairwoman Sharon Hammond and council members Trent Kinard, Evert Comer Jr., Joe Guess Jr., the Rev. Isaiah Odom and Vice Chairman Larry Haynes voted to adopt the budget. Councilman Clint Carter voted against it.
Following County Controller Gina Smith’s budget presentation, Carter said, “If we had this presentation, it should have been presented in the budget before we were asked to vote on a budget with no numbers when we had numbers (and) they just weren’t revealed to us at the proper time.”
Hammond said, “In the future, I think we need to have the reports before the presentations, before they’re made.”
County Administrator Joey Preston said more details of the budget totals will be provided at the next meeting, “and hopefully we’ll have a little more information, too, from the state.”
Second reading of the budget is scheduled for noon Friday, June 15, during a virtual meeting.
Third and final reading of the budget, which will be preceded by a public hearing, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 29, during a virtual meeting.
The proposed $26,802,595 budget reflects a $1,828,595 increase over the $24,974,000 million spending plan for FY 2019-20.
The county’s general fund budget alone is scheduled to grow from $7,963,590 in FY 2019-20 to $8,277,120 in FY 2020-21.
Smith reported that increasing health insurance and retirement contribution costs are expected to total $83,200 more than in the previous year.
Increases also came in special revenue and debt service. The enterprise budget is scheduled to decrease by $122,460.
Next year’s millage rate is estimated to be 245.4, the same as this year.
Under the current millage rate, County Auditor Rosa Verner said owners of houses valued at $100,000 pay $1,437 annually in property tax bills. Owners of houses valued at $50,000 pay $753 in property tax bills annually.
The tentative spending plan does not include a cost-of-living increase for employees. The average employee with family coverage, however, will not have to pay more per year in health insurance costs because the county is absorbing 100 percent of the increases in health insurance costs from prior years.
Smith said the finance staff was under a specific directive to “hold budget increases only to those necessary such as the retirement and health insurance (and) freeze expenditures at the current level.”
“We’re going to pay for the equipment and pay for the capital that we already have, but we’re not asking for any new capital in this FY 21 budget. We’re not asking for a tax increase in this budget. ... We’re simply asking for funds to continue with current levels and to pay for the essential services that we are providing,” she said.
County Administrator Joey Preston said the county is not anticipating having to furlough employees.
“We think about it all the time but right now with our revenues, we feel pretty good about people able to keep their job,” he said.
During his report, Preston also stated that the county plans to have the Rivers Bridge Fire Substation project complete by Nov. 2.
He also announced the following free coronavirus testing sites and times:
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, Family Health Centers Inc. will conduct testing at the Olar, Govan and Hunters Chapel fire departments.
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, FHC will conduct testing at the Ehrhardt and Clear Pond fire departments and at Denmark Technical College.
• 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 16, the Regional Medical Center and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will conduct testing at Richard Carroll Elementary School.
In other matters, County Treasurer Alice Johnson provided the April financial report, stating that county income stood at $688,418, with expenses coming in at $797,663, leaving a negative balance of $109,245.
Johnson reported that the county's bank balance at the end of April stood at a positive $84,570.
County Finance Director T.M. Thomas stated in his report that the general fund generated $6,827,617 in year-to-date revenues as of the end of April. Expenditures stood at $6,194,705, leaving a positive balance of $632,912.
Thomas said the general, special revenue and enterprise funds each had revenues exceeding expenditures “all the way up to April 2020.”
“Our department heads continue to operate within their budget and within their expected bounds,” he said.
In other business, council gave second reading approval to an amended comprehensive plan for the county, with Carter opposed.
“I’m opposed for lack of information, that’s all,” Carter said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
