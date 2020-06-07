Bamberg County developing budget ; no tax increase expected in $27M budget plan

Smith said the finance staff was under a specific directive to “hold budget increases only to those necessary such as the retirement and health insurance (and) freeze expenditures at the current level.”

“We’re going to pay for the equipment and pay for the capital that we already have, but we’re not asking for any new capital in this FY 21 budget. We’re not asking for a tax increase in this budget. ... We’re simply asking for funds to continue with current levels and to pay for the essential services that we are providing,” she said.

County Administrator Joey Preston said the county is not anticipating having to furlough employees.

“We think about it all the time but right now with our revenues, we feel pretty good about people able to keep their job,” he said.

During his report, Preston also stated that the county plans to have the Rivers Bridge Fire Substation project complete by Nov. 2.

He also announced the following free coronavirus testing sites and times:

• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, Family Health Centers Inc. will conduct testing at the Olar, Govan and Hunters Chapel fire departments.