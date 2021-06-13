Bamberg County developing budget; no property tax increase expected

The complex would include the sheriff's office, health department, Veterans Affairs office and the county coroner's office.

While the county also snagged a $250,000 grant from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to go toward the building of the new Bamberg County Health Department office, securing funding for the Department of Social Services portion will be different, the administrator said.

Preston said that more funding is also being sought for the inclusion of an emergency operations center.

“We’re going to have storage space for all of our voting equipment. In addition to this, we’re looking to see if it’s a possibility we can find space to perhaps maybe relocate the voter registration and election commission to that building if we can find space, and if we can find available funding with not having to go out and seek any new funding,” Preston said.

The administrator also reported the County Voter Registration and Election Commission is seeking applicants for a new Voter Registration and Election director. Commission Chairman Curtis Tyler said following the meeting that Director Melinda Johnson resigned for health reasons.