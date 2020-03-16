Bamberg County detention center, magistrate’s court announce changes

The Bamberg County Detention Center is suspending all visitation to inmates until March 30 to ensure the safety of inmates and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Any questions should be directed to the Bamberg County Detention Center at 803-245-3020.

Also, Bamberg County magistrate court is suspending jury trials until March 30.

The Bamberg County magistrate announced there are no changes with bond hearings. Bond hearings will continue twice per day.

Any questions should be directed to the magistrate's office at 803-245-3016.

These changes are to ensure public and staff safety during the COVID-19 outbreak. The public is encouraged to call, email or use the drive-through Treasurer's window, or online services via the Bamberg County website (www.bambergcounty.sc.gov) rather than attend offices in-person, whenever possible and practical. For more information, email info@bambergcounty.sc.gov or call 803-245-5191.

