Bamberg County dedicates fire tanker; county receives FEMA grant for another

The Bamberg County Fire Service dedicated the newest addition to the fleet of the Bamberg County Fire Service last month: a new fire pumper tanker.

Officials also learned that the Hunters Chapel Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a $333,333 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to acquire another fire pumper tanker.

“This federal funding will enable the Hunters Chapel Volunteer Fire Department to acquire a much-needed new fire engine, bolstering public safety and ensuring Bamberg County firefighters can safely protect our communities,” Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said. “None of this would have been possible without the collaboration of county administration, the Hunters Chapel department, and Congressman Jim Clyburn’s office.”

He added, “We will continue working to ensure Bamberg County firefighters and first responders have the resources they need to do their jobs safely.”

Bamberg County received the latest funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Bamberg County Fire Coordinator Paul Eubanks said, "This purchase will put us in a much better position to provide basic fire protection and emergency response to the citizens of Bamberg County.”

Some trucks are over 40 years old and are a maintenance problem, he said.

“The safety of our firefighters must be a high priority and they need reliable equipment to ensure they can safely serve Bamberg County residents,” Eubanks said.

“Words can’t express how much this means to the officers and members of the Hunters Chapel Volunteer Fire Department,” said Richard Rentz, the department’s chief. “Our firefighters put their lives at risk every day to keep us safe and these grant funds will allow us to improve our emergency response and better serve our community.”

Bamberg County Council member Larry Hayes said, “Bamberg County is committed to protecting and serving our residents. Our fire service is mostly supported by volunteers who donate their time to help others. These selfless individuals need adequate equipment to do their job of protecting life and property from fire damage.

“County Council commends the hard work of our team of employees and community stakeholders in securing this funding to replace the aging and unreliable vehicles currently used by Bamberg County firefighters. Our commitment to public safety will save lives and transform communities.”