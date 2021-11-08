Bamberg County Council: Volunteers clean roadways

• County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of September of $1,009,991, with expenses coming in at $1,559,287, for a negative general fund balance of $549,296.

Smith later said, “Because the bulk of our revenue is taxes and those mostly come in during the months of December and January, we have to have a fund balance on hand, which we do have. Most counties will have a negative cash flow the first six months of the year.

“This is normal. To compensate for that, all counties have cash or fund balances which they use to pay their bills and to make payroll during the first six months.”

• In his report, Preston reported that 60.8 percent of Bamberg County residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination, up from 58.7 percent in August. Fifty-four percent have completed vaccination, up from 50 percent since the last report.

“Bamberg County has achieved the milestone of having 50 percent of eligible residents vaccinated, but it’s still under the state and national average,” the administrator said.

Preston also reported that the county’s first fire service banquet will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Andrew Jackson Academy gymnasium.