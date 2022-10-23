Bamberg County Council: Two seek District 3 seat

BAMBERG - Two candidates are seeking to be the District 3 representative on Bamberg County Council.

Incumbent Larry Haynes, who is seeking his fourth four-year term on council, is being challenged by candidate Teri Linder in the Nov. 8 election.

The candidates say they want to find ways to reduce the impact of high taxes on county residents while maintaining existing services. They also say they want more transparency.

Only voters who reside in District 3 can cast a ballot for this race.

Larry Haynes

Haynes, who has been a council member since 2009, said he is running for another term because he likes serving his community.

“I like to try to help to keep Bamberg County abreast of the things that's going on and trying to help get more infrastructure into Bamberg County. I’ve got a project going on out on Highway 362 trying to get the people out there clean drinking water,” Haynes said.

He said he’s proud of helping area fire departments get needed equipment.

“At Edisto (Fire Department Substation), we've been without a fire truck that was running. We had a fire truck down there, but the truck would only do about 20 miles per hour. So if somebody had a fire, you wouldn't be able to get there,” Haynes said.

“So I was able to get a new fire truck for that fire station down there. You’ve got volunteer firemen. You would like to have equipment that they feel safe in to do their work. We also put in another grant for another fire truck for Hunter's Chapel (Fire Department). We got that grant,” he said.

Haynes said he wants to continue his work to address his constituents’ needs.

“I'm trying to do whatever I can for constituents in my district. I'm constantly trying to get the roads done. In my district, I got about 363 dirt roads. People are steady trying to get something paved, but we do what we can with what we have,” the councilman said.

“Whenever the C Fund gives us some money, we try to get money to do what we can do for the roads. I know with a lot of the roads now, we're trying to rock them if we can't pave them,” he said, referring to the county’s C Fund Committee that distributes road-paving funds generated by the state gasoline tax.

Haynes said he would work to bring more infrastructure to the county.

“That would help with our taxes. That's the reason why our taxes are where they're at. We don't have the infrastructure that we need to sustain like Orangeburg County does. I would love to see more infrastructure come to Bamberg County.

“If we could get the infrastructure, I know that would help my constituents. Their taxes would go down even though this year here, the taxes stayed the same. We didn't have a tax increase this year," he said.

The councilman continued, "Yes. I know we still have the highest (millage rate in the state), but if we could get more infrastructure to come to Bamberg County, that would help lower our taxes.”

He said being always willing to listen makes him a good councilman.

“I'm always willing to learn. Whenever anyone calls me, I call them back. If I don't call you back today, I will definitely call you back tomorrow. So I don't keep nobody hanging. I think being on council for 12 years and knowing how government works gives me an advantage in trying to get things done,” Haynes said.

“I will continue to be the voice of hope and prosperity as we move our county forward,” he said.

Haynes is a graduate of Richard Carroll High School and attended Denmark Technical College.

He and his wife, Nina, are the parents of one daughter and two granddaughters.

Teri Linder

Linder said divine intervention had much to do with why she is running for the District 3 council seat.

“God spoke to me. He confirmed it by sending three people that talked to me about running. I'm out doing what the Lord has told me to do,” she said.

Linder said she would like to see the council demonstrate more transparency.

“We need open, honest replies to people, to be transparent. I'm not there representing me, I'm representing our district. It doesn't matter about Democrat, Republican or anything. I want to represent everybody,” she said.

Linder said she is concerned about high taxes.

“We have the highest taxes, and they need to be lowered. That's something that all of us need to work on together. We need to be held accountable … about the spending in our county. The citizens need to be informed about what's going on,” she said, noting that all county residents need to realize the value of their vote.

“They have a voice,” Linder said.

She said being honest and a good listener makes her a good candidate for the county council seat.

“I'm open, I'm honest, I'm a Christian, I listen to people ... and I want to be always available. I don't want to run when things get tough. When the storm hits, I don't want to go somewhere else. I want to be right there,” Linder said.

She continued, “I've been serving this community for a long time. I get out and deliver food to the people when they're grieving, when they're sick through our church. I'm a church secretary, and I also lead the kids’ church on Sunday morning with my daughter at the Colston Branch Baptist Church.

“I just love serving the Lord, and I feel like if I'm out there shaking hands, talking to people and letting them know that I care, I'm also doing the Lord's work through this.”

The Ruffin native has lived in Bamberg County since 1979.

“I have been here 43 years, married to the same man (David), living in almost the same house I've lived where I live now for 38 years. Never moved. I have been right here … in the Edisto/Hunter's Chapel community,” Linder said.

She and her husband are the parents of five children. The oldest passed away in 2019.

Linder, a graduate of Andrew Jackson Academy, said she loves her community.

"I love everybody in it. ... God has carried me out of my comfort zone and put me in a place where I feel I was needed,” she said.