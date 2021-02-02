Bamberg County Council: Several sites offer vaccine

The administrator said the Family Health Center site at 5616 Carolina Highway in Denmark is also administering the vaccine by appointment only during its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals are asked to call 803-531-6900 to schedule a vaccination.

DHEC reports that phase 1b is supposed to begin in late winter and include frontline essential workers.

Phase 1c is set for early spring and includes additional essential workers, individuals 65 to 74 with or without underlying conditions and others age 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.

Phase 2 is slated to launch in the late spring and fall and include all people who wish to be vaccinated.

“We haven't gotten into Phase 1b yet, which should be fairly soon. … We do believe that sometime probably towards late winter, there's probably going to be several different areas to open up. I guess it's all pretty much dependent upon the amount of vaccine that the state is able to get," Preston said.

In the meantime, Denmark Technical College is providing free coronavirus testing for the community.