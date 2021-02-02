Bamberg County Council: Several sites offer vaccine

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston on Monday outlined the ways the community can get coronavirus vaccinations.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will host vaccine drives from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the Bamberg County Health Department at 370 Log Branch Road in Bamberg.
At this time, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for individuals in phase 1a, which includes health care workers and people age 70 and older.
“So far, since they’ve started this, there’s been over 1,000 vaccines administered through DHEC,” Preston told Bamberg County Council.
Individuals must register and schedule an appointment through the Centers for Disease Control’s Vaccine Administration Management System website at www.vams.cdc.gov.
The administrator said DHEC is working on a new and improved registration process with VAMS.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can be accessed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 1-866-365-8110 for more information on setting up appointments.
Preston said Bamberg Family Practice at 2113 Main Highway in Bamberg is also hosting vaccine clinics from 2:30 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. Only walk-ins are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. No appointments will be made.
The administrator said the Family Health Center site at 5616 Carolina Highway in Denmark is also administering the vaccine by appointment only during its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals are asked to call 803-531-6900 to schedule a vaccination.
DHEC reports that phase 1b is supposed to begin in late winter and include frontline essential workers.
Phase 1c is set for early spring and includes additional essential workers, individuals 65 to 74 with or without underlying conditions and others age 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.
Phase 2 is slated to launch in the late spring and fall and include all people who wish to be vaccinated.
“We haven't gotten into Phase 1b yet, which should be fairly soon. … We do believe that sometime probably towards late winter, there's probably going to be several different areas to open up. I guess it's all pretty much dependent upon the amount of vaccine that the state is able to get," Preston said.
In the meantime, Denmark Technical College is providing free coronavirus testing for the community.
DTC President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said individuals can go to gogettested.com and set up their appointment to come on campus to get tested, with it taking less than five minutes to be tested.
Testing is conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It's open to the community. We're here for the community. So any person in our community can go to gogettested.com," he said. Choose DTC as the testing site.
"This is you, members of your church, members of the community. So please encourage people to come. We get tested on our campus," Todd said. Faculty, staff and students are tested once a week.
Todd added, "We’re trying to become a vaccine site as well. That hasn’t been approved yet. We're also going to be working on hosting an event centered on the vaccine, a virtual event just to educate people because what we do know is that there's a disproportionate number of black and brown people who are afraid to take the vaccine.”
