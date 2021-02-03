Bamberg County Council: Rivers Bridge Fire Station to be dedicated

Ahlin expressed concerns about high property taxes, specifically vehicle taxes.

“Citizens are absolutely irate about the issue. Taxation without representation is the number one issue in the county, hands down,” he said. “There is a new slate of council members. Please consider resolving this issue for the betterment of the county and the citizens thereof.”

Clayton said the vote to extend the administrator's contact into 2022 was illegal and referred to the Piedmont Public Service District vs. Cowart court case.

“Even if it weren't (illegal), it is unethical to tie the hands of the incoming council for any reason, especially one that costs the county a minimum of $142K per year,” she said.

She asked that the new council members put the needs of the county first in all of their actions.

Councilman Clint Carter said a lot of residents are angry about what they consider exorbitant administrative costs, including the salaries of some county employees

“That's why they’re mad, and that's why they’re upset. You don't need to lose sight of that,” he said.