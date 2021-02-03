Bamberg County Council: Rivers Bridge Fire Station to be dedicated

As Bamberg County prepares to dedicate its new fire station, it’s planning for a future project.
Administrator Joey Preston reported that the dedication of the new Rivers Bridge Fire Station will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
“Our next area that we're looking into is the Holman's Bridge area. We've already identified the area that we would have to place the department, and we've been in touch with some property owners,” Preston said.
Preston made the announcement during Monday’s Bamberg County Council meeting.
In other business:
• Preston stated that the County C-Fund Committee will meet in February and announce a list of county road projects to be completed. The meeting date has not been set.
He also reported that the Lower Savannah Council of Governments will host a public hearing on a needs assessment as it seeks Community Development Block Grant funding. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
The hearing will be conducted via teleconference, with individuals asked to dial in at 1-480-297-0773 and enter the access code 820 5139, followed by the pound sign, to participate.
• County Treasurer Alice Johnson reported that county’s total income for December stood at $835,317. Expenses came in at $953,674, leaving the county with a negative balance of $118,357.
Combined with a negative balance at the end of November of $690,752, the total deficit stood at $809,109.
County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund generated $3,614,662 as of the end of December, with expenditures totaling $3,740,053, reflecting a deficit of $125,391.
• SouthernCarolina Alliance Vice President of Marketing Kay Maxwell discussed the group’s efforts to draw industry.
Maxwell said the economic development group, whose seven-county service area includes Bamberg County, made 13 industrial announcements in 2020 for a total capital investment of $369,440,000 and 1,938 jobs.
“It was a banner year for us. Our region did so well that we actually won some national and statewide recognition,” Maxwell said.
“One of the good things about being in the SouthernCarolina Alliance is that we share tax revenue. So even though some of the bigger projects were in Hampton County last year, Bamberg County gets 10 percent of that tax revenue from those projects,” she said.
There are currently 60 active projects in the SCA's pipeline, she said.
She also noted Be Bamberg, the county's internal marketing campaign, is also growing to include radio ads, new billboards and possibly murals.
“We've got a partnership with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the South Carolina Technical College System to create 300 new registered apprenticeship opportunities in our area beginning this year,” Maxwell said.
• Denmark Technical College President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. provided an update on the college.
The college has undergone several campus renovations, including the installation of ramps to make the campus compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The college has also forged several partnerships, including with the Institute for Economic Development, which will work to establish a resource center on the campus for individuals seeking to create a small business. DTC has also partnered with the SCA start ManuFirst certification training for 100 community members to meet the needs of local manufacturing plants and increase local opportunities.
With a fall enrollment of 564 students, the college continues to work on enrollment and will begin its 12-week session on Feb. 8. Building construction, HVAC and plumbing are among the courses offered. Landscaping, trucking and nuclear fundaments are among the courses being eyed for campus.
“We have a responsibility to this county to move this school to the next level,” Todd said.
• Preston read two emailed comments from Bamberg County residents Ken Ahlin and Sue Clayton.
Ahlin expressed concerns about high property taxes, specifically vehicle taxes.
“Citizens are absolutely irate about the issue. Taxation without representation is the number one issue in the county, hands down,” he said. “There is a new slate of council members. Please consider resolving this issue for the betterment of the county and the citizens thereof.”
Clayton said the vote to extend the administrator's contact into 2022 was illegal and referred to the Piedmont Public Service District vs. Cowart court case.
“Even if it weren't (illegal), it is unethical to tie the hands of the incoming council for any reason, especially one that costs the county a minimum of $142K per year,” she said.
She asked that the new council members put the needs of the county first in all of their actions.
Councilman Clint Carter said a lot of residents are angry about what they consider exorbitant administrative costs, including the salaries of some county employees
“That's why they’re mad, and that's why they’re upset. You don't need to lose sight of that,” he said.
• Council gave final, third reading approval to an ordinance reducing the assessment ratio for general aviation aircraft subject to county property tax to a 4 percent rate based on the fair market value of the aircraft. The county's assessment ratio was 10.5 percent for aircraft.
• Gave second reading approval to an ordinance authorizing the leasing of certain Bamberg County Airport spaces and facilities, along with the granting of certain privileges, to limited fixed-based operators and the sale of aviation fuel at bulk rates.
• Approved the appointment of county resident Marvin Dueck to the Lower Savannah Council of Governments Board as a District 7 representative.
