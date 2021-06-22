Bamberg County Council refuses to pass budget; council members demand information from administrator

Hammond said, “No, it's not about the total salary. It is not about that. It's about being able to do a budget.”

Preston said a balanced budget was already completed, but Hammond said, “We can't count the numbers.” She noted she still had not received the information she had requested during the council's June 7 meeting, when first reading was given to the budget.

Carter said, “I think after that meeting when Sharon asked for her information, Joey made it loud and clear that he would get her what she wanted the next day instead of three hours before our next meeting to approve second reading of a budget.

“I ain't singling not one person out, but I feel like we’ve got people that's not giving Bamberg County 40 hours a week as they should be.”

Hammond said, “As we go through this budget, as we vote, please announce by district the vote for this budget. It's nothing to be playing with.”

Preston warned council that they had to pass the budget by June 30.

“If you don't pass a budget this year, then you can go into default and you're going to have problems with the state comptroller general, the treasurer. Just letting you know that,” he said.