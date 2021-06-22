Bamberg County Council refuses to pass budget; council members demand information from administrator

BAMBERG - Bamberg County Council refused to give second reading approval to the county's proposed $27.5 million spending plan for the 2021-2022 budget year during Monday’s meeting.
Some council members expressed interest in seeing more information, including an itemized list of employees and their salaries.
The budget calls for a general fund of $9.2 million, along with separate accounts set up for special revenue, $8.6 million; enterprise, $1.4 million; debt service, $410,460, and capital projects, $7.8 million.
Council Chairman Larry Haynes and Councilman Evert Comer Jr. voted to approve the budget. Council members Clint Carter, Spencer Donaldson, Phil Myers, Dr. Jonathan Goodman and Sharon Hammond opposed it.
Second reading of the budget is now scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, during a virtual meeting. Third and final reading of the budget, which will be preceded by a public hearing, is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, during a virtual meeting.
Hammond said she wants a budget that includes an itemized list of personnel and does not have salaries lumped into one total.
“You don't get the finished budget book until you adopt the budget,” County Administrator Joey Preston said.
Hammond said, “How can we see anything? No, it wasn't the finished budget book. We had itemized (listings).”
Preston said, “The finished book is a document that just has a lot of bells and whistles and things in there that don't make any difference.”
“No,” Hammond said.
Preston said he was done talking about the issue.
“You're done talking about it, and we don't have anything to work with. So you have not done your job,” Hammond said.
“No, ma'am,” Preston said. “I have presented council with a balanced budget. Period.”
Hammond said, “Total personnel? We don't know what's being spent for medical. We don't know what's been spent for salary. Just a total number? No. We have gotten more information than that.”
County Controller Gina Smith said the county could potentially violate the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.
“Ms. Hammond, I understand what you're saying. In prior years, we had health insurance as a separate line item in the budget. A few years back, we recognized that that was a potential HIPAA violation because we have many departments where there are only one, maybe two, employees in there,” Smith said.
She said the budget was presented in the “appropriate and legal way.”
“We realized we had a potential problem in these smaller departments, and that's why we have combined all of the personnel items, whether it's personnel overtime, health insurance, worker's comp ... into one line item. We believe that's the best way to present it to keep the county in compliance with HIPAA and to protect the privacy of employees where necessary," Smith said.
Hammond said, “I don't think anybody could understand this budget like this. I've never seen a budget like this before, ever, saying total salary. ... What does our lawyer say about this?"
County Attorney Richard Ness said, “I think the health insurance information has to stay secret simply because you could disclose information for one person on one position.”
“Disclose it to whom? This is council,” Hammond said.
Preston said the council could then expose themselves to having personal liability in the release of that information to council members.
“We've already had one complaint that had been filed by a county employee last year. We talked to this employee. They were fine with the way we were doing it. Now, you expose yourself whenever you get detail about employees that you're not supposed to have. That would serve no purpose,” Preston said.
He continued, “You've got the information on what each employee can make. You know what our retirement costs are.”
Hammond said, “We know what they could possibly make. We don't know what the salary is.”
Preston said, “I think that's what you're getting at. I believe what all of this gets to is you're going to single out certain (people).”
Hammond said, “No, it's not about the total salary. It is not about that. It's about being able to do a budget.”
Preston said a balanced budget was already completed, but Hammond said, “We can't count the numbers.” She noted she still had not received the information she had requested during the council's June 7 meeting, when first reading was given to the budget.
Carter said, “I think after that meeting when Sharon asked for her information, Joey made it loud and clear that he would get her what she wanted the next day instead of three hours before our next meeting to approve second reading of a budget.
“I ain't singling not one person out, but I feel like we’ve got people that's not giving Bamberg County 40 hours a week as they should be.”
Hammond said, “As we go through this budget, as we vote, please announce by district the vote for this budget. It's nothing to be playing with.”
Preston warned council that they had to pass the budget by June 30.
“If you don't pass a budget this year, then you can go into default and you're going to have problems with the state comptroller general, the treasurer. Just letting you know that,” he said.
Carter said, “I think the issue I see at hand is if it don't pass now, we're going to fall default to the state, which I don't have a problem with. We've been in trouble before. If you wait until third reading and you don't pass it, then you're going to be in default anyway.”
He continued, “So either way, you're going to be in default because we haven't had any budget workshops as we've asked for and a lot of other things.”
Goodman said, “I'm wanting some more information as well. I do think that the, I guess, midpoints of the salaries that was given was not adequate enough. It's not that we need to see the HIPAA information, but we can actually see what their salary amount is to be able to make the determination as we look at the budget.”
Carter said, “If there's not some information handed out, it's not going to pass Wednesday either. ... Somehow, somewhere, somebody's going to begin to listen to what some people are asking for.”
Myers said, “What we're trying do with these salaries, we're trying to figure out about where everybody's at so we know where we're coming from. ... Where are we are at on these salaries? That's the biggest thing we’ve got to know.”
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set virtually for 6 p.m. Monday, July 19.
