Bamberg County Council discussed the veterans park under development in Bamberg’s downtown area after questions were raised following a “Stop the Violence” event held last month.

County Administrator Joey Preston explained during a May 1 council meeting that the veterans park, located on Main Highway, can be used for community events and gatherings.

The county-owned property had been the site of buildings that were destroyed in a massive fire in March 2019.

“The county owns the park. The county with the state is doing the road work through the C-Fund Committee. The parking lot is actually a city Board of Public Works and county project. It’s a partnership,” Preston said.

“We said that for any community group to be able to use that facility, they need to come here (the county courthouse annex building), pick up an application, complete it. We have to do that for insurance liability reasons,” he said.

“There’s a deposit required to put down. Now, they get that deposit back if there’s no garbage left around, or no damage done, that kind of thing. But anytime it’s utilized like that, we have to have an employee around. So we’ve got to make sure we know that,” the administrator said.

Councilman Larry Haynes said he was told by one of the organizers of the “Stop the Violence” rally that the event was held at the railroad berm because they were not able to use the veterans park.

“That’s news to me,” Preston said. He said he did not tell anyone that they could not use the veterans park, which is still under construction.

“We really haven’t officially opened it yet, so I think that may have been part of the confusion. You don’t really want folks using something that’s a construction site. The contractor was supposed to start work on the paving. ...

“You just don’t want people falling or tripping over that kind of stuff. But the plan has always been (on) Memorial Day to officially open it up,” he said.

While the county was working toward a Memorial Day opening, “I’m afraid to push that until I know that we can actually get the street work done.”

Councilman Evert Comer Jr. asked whether the black railings along Main Street in the downtown area could be moved.

“There’s nothing this board right here or the city council can do about those rails because when the city council signed that contract back in the early 2000s and took the federal money for the roadwork that was done, it’s locked in,” Preston said.

“It’s locked in for a period of time. I don’t recall what that period of time is, but (LSCOG Executive Director) Dr. (William) Molnar and I have talked about that a few times,” he said.

The administrator said there was a way, however, to at least add some parking spots.

“When we worked on the master plan, there is way where you can put some parking, but very little, on that street. There’s also a way for some landscaping to occur. So that’s why back streets are most important because that’s where you’ll have your parking. The backs of the buildings actually become the fronts of the building,” Preston said.

Also during the meeting, SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance Project Manager Joshua Urwick gave a report for Bamberg County.

“We had two site visits since last council meeting in Bamberg County. So that’s good. We’re still active and still trying to get some more industry to come into the county,” he said.

Urwick said an existing industry is considering expansion.

“That’d be great. So, there again, that says a lot about Bamberg County with people wanting to stay here and continue to do business here,” he said.

Some council members visited SC Oak to Barrel LLC on April 24. The company has announced it will invest $6.8 million and create 122 new jobs at the former Black Water Barrels plant at 3914 Bamberg Highway.

“It was great. We got to see a full tour of the inside of the facility. It was really neat to see the things that are going on in Bamberg County that people probably don’t know about. That’s a really unique operation they’ve got going on over there,” Urwick said.

He said, “They’re still working, and it should be on track to hit their five-year goals that they agreed to with y’all and the state.”

Administrator’s report

In other matters, Preston updated council on the status of the project to transform the old hospital into a multiservice complex, including the county’s preparations to move into the new law enforcement complex.

“Last week, some of you had an opportunity to go down to the hospital … (and) got to see some of the work that’s being done. We’re kind of moving on down toward the end there, but we’re still a few weeks out. A lot of it has to do with parts and equipment that’s been ordered. It’s just not here yet. So we’re meeting soon with the sheriff’s department to start coordinating an actual move-in date,” the administrator said.

“The health department is for the most part ready to move in. We just need to finish the parking lot area, handicapped accessibility and all of that that has to come along,” he said.

Preston also updated council on the county courthouse renovation project.

“We had our pre-bid bid meeting on May 3 for the structural work. Sealed bids are going to be received and opened in the next few weeks on the foundation for the foundation work. Interior demolition is almost finished, but we have some additional work to do upstairs. The architects are working on design drawings and RFP for the re-roofing. We hope to have that RFP by June 1. So it’s making progress,” he said.

The administrator said the county is also progressing on the construction of the Holman’s Bridge fire station.

“We got our permits finally from DHEC. The contractors are in the process of ordering material, and the completion date for all of the concrete work will be done by mid-June. And we’re making application for our well and septic system permits this week from DHEC. So you’ll see that start to move quite a bit,” he said.

The administrator also updated council on the work that Revolution 250 has proposed to do in across the state. Revolution 250 explores the history of the American Revolution and the ways that this story still resonates in society today.

“Really anybody in the community can participate in that. I had the opportunity to meet with the main person that’s kind of in charge of that, over the staff. We’ll be making application for a $3,000 grant (match not required) to help kick that project off,” Preston said.

“He wants to come down to have a community meeting and to meet with the community so they can come in and talk about what’s going on across South Carolina and how that can potentially benefit Bamberg County,” he said. “We want to try to get as many of our community leaders and people that are interested here as possible so they can hear what he has to say.”

Finance

County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave the March financial report, stating the county had $295,892.21 in income and expenditures of $943,253.02, for a negative balance of $647,360.81.

When the positive bank balance at the end of February ($1,187,321.56) was added, the county’s regular account stood at a positive $539,960.75.

County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported the general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of March of $7,283,198, with expenses coming in at $6,405,951, for a positive general fund balance of $877,247.

Thomas said county departments continue to operate within their budgets.