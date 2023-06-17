Bamberg County Council has given second reading approval to the county's $27.5 million spending plan for the next budget year. No tax increase is expected.

The budget calls for a general fund of $10.4 million, along with separate accounts set up for: special revenue, $6.8 million; enterprise, $1.5 million; debt service, $448,150, and capital projects, $8.4 million.

Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman II and members Spencer Donaldson, Evert Comer Jr. and Larry Haynes gave the budget second reading by title only earlier this month.

Councilman Clint Carter and Councilwoman Sharon Hammond voted against the budget. Councilman Phil Mayor abstained from the vote.

Third and final reading of the budget, which will be preceded by a public hearing, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, during a special called meeting.

“The budget that we’re presenting, to me, is just an inflation-adjusted budget. Normally, I try to pull out particular projects or particular initiatives, but there’s just not a lot of that in this budget. This is just what I would consider to be a maintenance budget,” County Controller Gina Smith said.

Outside of inflation, she said other budget challenges include: balancing needs against the resources, attracting and retaining quality staff, providing good equipment for employees and competing needs with limited resources.

“We did our very best to hold budget increases only to those ones that were necessary such as for retirement and health insurance,” she said.

The proposed budget reflects a $2.5 million decrease from last year’s spending plan.

“The tax levy is anticipated to remain flat across the board. One, the countywide value of a mill is $31,340, and last year it was $30,800 and some change. So the value of a mill has increased by about 1.5 percent over FY 23,” Smith said.

Under the current millage rate, owners of houses valued at $100,000 pay $842.90 annually in property tax bills.

As far as having no tax increase, she said, “That one always gives me heartburn because from an accountant’s perspective, you always want to have sufficient revenues to cover the expenses. Well, this year, we are not proposing a tax increase on this budget.”

The tentative spending plan includes a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for employees. The average employee with family coverage will also not have to pay more in health insurance costs unless council changes its current directive to have the county absorb 100 percent of premium increases.

Also during the meeting, County Administrator Joey Preston said that council will have to have a meeting to continue its discussion on “EMS contractual issues.” No action was taken following a special called meeting held June 12.

Finance

County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave the April financial report, stating the county had $1,148,881.10 in income and expenditures of $782,996.98, leaving a positive balance of $365,884.12. When the positive bank balance at the end of March ($539,960.75) was added, the county’s regular account stood at a positive $905,844.87.

County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of April of $8,195,649, with expenses coming in at $7,022,391, for a positive general fund balance of $1,173,258.

He said the county departments continue to operate within their budgets.

SouthernCarolina Alliance

SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance Project Manager Joshua Urwick gave a report for Bamberg County.

“We’ve seen a little bit of traction on the Wolfe tract, which is over in Denmark on Heritage Highway. ... So I think that’ll end up being a really good spot for somebody down the road,” he said.

Urwick said the county also has two existing industries which are looking to expand.

“Hopefully we can have some more information and some announcements coming here in the next couple of months or so,” he said.

Urwick said the SCA has applied for a site enhancement grant for the continued development of its CrossRhodes Industrial Park.

Bamberg County

Sheriff’s Department

Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg recognized various agencies and their representatives who assisted in the aftermath of the early morning shooting of S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier on April 16. A suspect has been charged in the non-fatal shooting.

Recognized agencies include, but were not limited to, the following: the Denmark Fire Department; Govan Fire Department; Bamberg County EMS; Bamberg Police Department; Denmark Police Department; Denmark Technical College Police; S.C. Highway Patrol; state Department of Natural Resources; S.C. Law Enforcement Divisions and all first responders.

Others who were recognized include Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dwayne Duckson, who was presented a "Life Saving Award" for his actions during the shooting incident, along with dispatchers John Matthews and Aja-Brianne Harriott, who were presented with the "Hero Award" in recognition of their service during the incident.

S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Brad Tarter, Bamberg Police Department Sgt. James Hall and Bamberg County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Richard Preacher were also recognized for their efforts in locating, pursuing and arresting the suspect.