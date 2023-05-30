Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bamberg County Council has given first reading approval to the county's $27.5 million spending plan for the next budget year. No tax increase is expected.

The budget calls for a general fund of $10.4 million, along with separate accounts set up for: special revenue, $6.8 million; enterprise, $1.5 million; debt service, $448,150, and capital projects, $8.4 million.

Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman II and members Phil Myers, Sharon Hammond, Spencer Donaldson and Larry Haynes voted to adopt the budget by title only during the May 22 special called meeting. Councilman Clint Carter was not present at the meeting. Councilman Evert Comer Jr. was present, but left the meeting early.

Second reading of the budget is slated for 6 p.m. Monday, June 5, during a regularly scheduled meeting. Third and final reading of the budget, which will be preceded by a public hearing, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, during a special called meeting.

The proposed budget reflects a $2.5 million decrease from last year’s spending plan.

The county’s general fund budget alone is scheduled to grow from almost $10 million in fiscal year 2022-23 to $10.4 million in fiscal year 2023-24.

Health insurance costs will increase by $165,332 over the previous fiscal year, with the total countywide cost to equal $1.2 million.

“These increases in premiums won’t come until January of 2024,” County Controller Gina Smith said.

Retirement contribution costs are expected to total $836,127, which is $85,635 more than in the previous year.

Increases also came in debt service and enterprise funds.

The special revenue budget is expected to decrease by $2 million, while the capital projects budget is scheduled to decrease by $1.1 million.

Next year’s millage rate is estimated to be 242.4, the same as this year.

Smith later said under the current millage rate, owners of houses valued at $100,000 pay $842.90 annually in property tax bills. Owners of houses valued at $50,000 pay $421.45 in property tax bills annually.

The tentative spending plan includes a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for employees. The average employee with family coverage will also not have to pay more per year in health insurance costs unless council changes its current directive to have the county absorb 100 percent of premium increases.

County Administrator Joey Preston has directed the county to hold budget increases only to those necessary, including covering retirement and health insurance costs, and freeze expenditures at current levels.

The budget report further states that there will be no tax increase “except only if necessary for EMS services.”

“I understand that’s somewhat still in the air. We don’t have a contract in place as of tonight. So if we had to invoke a tax increase, that in my mind would be the only reason we would have to do it. But this budget does not have a tax increase,” she said.

Smith later said the county is currently contracted with Medshore ambulance service and pays them $450,000 per year. She said Medshore provides two ambulances, with one located in Bamberg and the other in Denmark, and that the county reviews the company’s contract each year.

County council met April 6 in executive session regarding contractual matters pertaining to the ambulance service, but no action came out of it.

When asked if the county is currently renegotiating its contract with Medshore, Preston responded via email that, “I cannot comment on contract negotiations; however, I can tell you that there will be no tax increase.”

No new positions are proposed in the budget, but there have been personnel requests, including for a part-time tax clerk in the offices of the county auditor and treasurer and a full-time firefighter.

Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg has also requested an additional $71,117 for salary increases for sheriff’s office employees, along with an additional $43,615 for dispatch employees. The county magistrate has also requested $2,000 for salary increases for office staff.

The budget noted that the administrator would like to place an emphasis on increasing the salaries of county detention center employees, with funds proposed in the FY-24 budget to address the issue.

“We’re just wanting to continue what we started last year. We’re asking to continue to evaluate, make salary adjustments as needed. ... The scale keeps moving. Quite honestly, we’re behind in this area,” Smith said.

In other personnel matters, the administrator is proposing that the county continue its practice of matching a minimum $1,000 contribution employees make to their 401K plan. This means that if an employee makes a minimum $1,000 contribution, the county would contribute $1,000 to that employee’s account.

“We started that last year. We probably need to push that a little bit more and get the word out and hopefully get a little bit more involvement in that,” Smith said.

The budget also includes funding for Denmark Technical College.

“Last year, we budgeted one mill, plus $25,000. That’s what we’re asking to do again,” the controller said, noting that the value of a mill is $31,340 in FY-24.

Smith said, “We believe this is a prudent budget. It’s been prepared so the county can continue to make improvement to the quality of all for all its citizens.”

The controller later said that this year’s budget was smaller than last year’s budget for several reasons.

“One being some one-time grants that were budgeted for in FY-23 that are not in the FY-24 budget. For example, the county received a $1.5 million grant for the hospital conversion (project) in FY-23. That was a one-time grant. So there is no need to budget for it again,” she said.

Smith said the county also budgeted for $250,000 from the state Department of Health and Environmental control in FY-23 for the hospital’s transformation into a multi-use service complex, but did not this year because the one-time grant was not reoccurring.

“Another example is that the main portion of the hospital conversion project is drawing to a close, and we do not need to budget the same amount of expenditures in FY-24 as we did in FY-23,” she said.