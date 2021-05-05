Bamberg County Council meetings to reopen to public; LSCOG: 51,401 meals delivered to county seniors last year

Bamberg County Council meetings will be re-opened to the public beginning in August, council members decided Monday.

Council has been holding virtual meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Council meetings will continue to be held virtually while also giving citizens - and council members - an option to attend face to face.

"We’re trying to get there, and we’re trying to definitely come back face to face. It's not that we’re not trying to come back face to face, but we know that this pandemic is still out there. We’ve still got to be safe, and we’ve still got to do the things that we need to do to continue to be safe," Council Chairman Larry Haynes said.

The lone public comment at Monday’s meeting came from county resident Sue Clayton, who wrote that it was time for council to return to face-to-face meetings, particularly so citizens can have their questions adequately answered.

Face masks will be required and arrangements for social distancing and other safety measures are being worked out.