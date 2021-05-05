Bamberg County Council meetings to reopen to public; LSCOG: 51,401 meals delivered to county seniors last year

Bamberg County Council meetings will be re-opened to the public beginning in August, council members decided Monday.
Council has been holding virtual meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Council meetings will continue to be held virtually while also giving citizens - and council members - an option to attend face to face.
"We’re trying to get there, and we’re trying to definitely come back face to face. It's not that we’re not trying to come back face to face, but we know that this pandemic is still out there. We’ve still got to be safe, and we’ve still got to do the things that we need to do to continue to be safe," Council Chairman Larry Haynes said.
The lone public comment at Monday’s meeting came from county resident Sue Clayton, who wrote that it was time for council to return to face-to-face meetings, particularly so citizens can have their questions adequately answered.
Face masks will be required and arrangements for social distancing and other safety measures are being worked out.
“We can do the partitions in the county council chambers to divide the county council members up. That's not going to be an issue at all to do that part of it. The other issue would be masks will be required, of course, and we'd have to limit the number of folks,” County Administrator Joey Preston said.
As far as public comment rules, Preston said, “They can say whatever they want to say. They can ask any questions, or pretty much say what they want to say under your rules established by county council. You're not required to answer anything on the spot there at that particular time unless you choose to do so.”
In other business:
• Council learned how a regional development group is working in the county.
Dr. William Molnar, executive director of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, gave a report which revealed that the agency completed 287 senior assessments from January through the end of December last year.
The agency provided 51,401 home-delivered meals to 259 home-bound seniors in Bamberg County, and delivered 2,692 meals to 83 seniors at congregate meal sites.
Molnar said the County Council on Aging has resumed serving congregate meals at its site at 498 Log Branch Road in Bamberg, with social distancing and other appropriate safety measures in place.
In addition, the agency was awarded grants through the LSCOG’s Family Caregiver Support program and spent $21,410 in grant funding for respite services through its Family Caregiver Respite Grant Program, the report said.
The agency has $5.1 million in transportation projects currently programmed for the county through the COG Guideshare program, including a project to widen U.S. Highway 78 between Bamberg and Denmark, creating four- to six-foot pavement shoulders on the corridor to increase safety.
“The pre-construction meeting happened back on Jan. 14. At that time, the company who is doing the work received a notice to proceed. … I’m hoping that they will in the near future,” Molnar said.
He said federal earmark funding is also being sought for several projects, including a $3.2 million project to widen the area from Dixie Avenue on U.S. Highway 301 to U.S. 78 from two to three lanes.
Molnar said the LSCOG also has a number of planning initiatives going on in the county.
“We finished up the comprehensive plan that was passed last year in 2020. We’re still working with the county right now on a couple of the elements of the zoning ordinance and land development regulations,” Molnar said.
He also reported that the agency's Summer Jumpstart Program, which targets rising high school seniors with little or no work experience and gives them a job over the summer, is one of its most successful programs.
The agency is also anticipating more federal funding for its Regional Housing Consortium to provide more affordable housing within its six-county service region.
“With the new American Rescue Plan, we are looking for increased funding to come through. As soon we get some more detail, we’ll let you know more about that,” Molnar said.
• Preston reported that the county stands to receive $150,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration for airport improvements.
“It's not necessarily promised to us, but the activity and what we're doing over there has put us at the point to where they've agreed to provide that money to us,” Preston said.
• Preston also reported that more than 4,251 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.
“We're moving in the right direction” and want to encourage as many vaccinations as possible, Preston said.
• County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave a March financial report, stating that the county had income of $254,019.74, with expenses coming in at $749,694.47, resulting in a negative balance of $495,674.73.
Combined with a positive bank balance of $623,015.60 at the end of February, the positive balance totaled $127,340.87.
Bamberg County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of March of $6,668,784, with expenses coming in at $5,630,765, for a positive general fund balance of $1,038,019.
• Council gave final third reading approval to an ordinance authorizing the lease of hangar space at the county airport to Crosswind Aviation LLC. Councilwoman Sharon Hammond was opposed.
“Part of our long-range capital plan for the county (is) for us to try to get as many planes there as possible. ... They'll pay property taxes to the school districts and to the county. Then (with) the money that we make from the airport through taxes and the sale of fuel, we'll continue to reinvest that money back into the airport,” Preston said.
He added, “Crosswind Aviation has agreed to work with Denmark Tech to provide some sort of training right now to teach pilot lessons at Denmark Tech and to utilize the county airport.”
• Council gave first reading approval to the codification of its ordinances into a single booklet.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.