Bamberg County Council learned that the transformation of its old hospital into a multiservice complex is inching closer to reality.

The new law enforcement complex is set to open July 28.

County Administrator Joey Preston reported on plans for the official ribbon-cutting during a council meeting held earlier this month. He said the program is currently being worked on.

“That’s just the law enforcement center. That’s not the health department and the VA. That’ll be a little while after that,” Preston said.

The county is transforming its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.

It will include the sheriff's office, health department, Veterans Affairs office and the county coroner's office.

The administrator also updated council on the county courthouse renovation project.

“The bids came in on the foundation work. The cost estimates were put together about three years ago, and we nailed it. We hit it right on the button. The foundation work is about $156,000. We were very pleased with that. We were even able to add two more doors to go up under the courthouse,” he said.

Preston continued, “It’s a mess under there. So we’re going to be cleaning all of that out and then making sure it’s in good shape under there so we can put all the new infrastructure in. You’ll see that work going on.

“There will be other things going on at the same time, but that’ll be completed by Sept. 25. That’s the duration for that part of the project, and then the rest of it we’ll be bidding out pretty soon.”

Preston said the county is also progressing on the construction of the Holman’s Bridge fire station.

“We got our permits from DHEC. ... We’re getting ready to start the concrete work up there. That’ll be underway pretty soon. It’s just we have so much going on. … You’ll see that happen probably within the next 30 to 45 days. You’ll see a building start to come up a little bit after that,” he said.

Recreation

County Recreation Committee Chairman Curtis Tyler Jr. presented recreation grants in the amount of $823.52 for the following programs:

• Bamberg County Youth Baseball (ages 6 and under)

• Bamberg Youth Softball (girls ages 7-9)

• Bamberg Youth Softball (girls ages 10-12)

• Bamberg Youth Baseball (boys ages 7-8)

• Bamberg Youth Baseball (boys ages 9-10)

• Bamberg Youth Baseball (boys ages 11-12)

• Bamberg Youth Baseball (boys ages 13-14)

• Bamberg County 4-H (ages 5-18)

• Summer Enrichment/Recreation Program (ages 10-18)

• Bamberg County First Steps (preschool)

• Football Camp (ages 6-12)

• Shake House Boxing (ages 6 and up)

• Bamberg Youth Basketball (girls ages 6-8)

• Bamberg Youth Basketball (boys ages 6-8)

• Bamberg Youth Basketball (girls ages 9-13)

• Bamberg Youth Basketball (boys ages 9-10)

• Bamberg Youth Basketball (boys ages 11-13)