BAMBERG – Bamberg County is preparing for the upcoming dedication and grand opening of its new, state-of-the art law enforcement center on July 28.

The county is transforming its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.

The dedication and grand opening celebration will be held at noon Friday, July 28 at 509 North St. in Bamberg.

The complex will include the sheriff's office, health department, Veterans Affairs office and the county coroner's office, with the construction of the other wings to be completed later, County Administrator Joey Preston reported during a county council meeting earlier this month.

Preston said it is fitting to name the complex the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center.

Darnell had served Bamberg County since 1978 as its longest-serving sheriff. He was 84 years old when he decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

Darnell was the longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina, and the nation’s third longest-serving sheriff.

He died at age 85 on July 12, 2022.

“This state-of-the-art facility stands as a beacon of hope, honoring the more than 40-year legacy of Edward Darnell – a true champion of justice and one of the longest-serving sheriffs in the nation,” Preston said.

“This is not just a celebration of bricks and mortar, but a celebration of the values Mr. Darnell stood for: integrity, fairness and a strong advocacy of victims’ rights not only in Bamberg County, but the entire state of South Carolina,” the administrator said.

Preston said the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office has already moved into the new center.

“Everybody’s trying to get used to their new digs down there. It actually went pretty smooth. We were real happy about that. I have to give my staff credit for that,” Preston said.

The center’s dedication ceremony will include sheriffs from across the state.

“Every sheriff in South Carolina is getting an invitation, along with our SLED chief. ... Hopefully we’re going to have him speak. If not, I’m sure he’ll send someone for that day. We’re asking the Attorney General’s Office to attend, too. We’re also inviting the county councils from our region and across the state, along with other city and council officials,” Preston said.