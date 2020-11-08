Bamberg County Council: Industry sought for Tobul building

Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co., however, announced in August that it’s expanding its Bamberg County operations. The company is planning to invest more than $5.5 million and create 35 new jobs over the next three years.

“They’ve been moving dirt there on site, making way for the new parking lot and the new retention pond. They did get approval from Bamberg Public Works as far as extending that sewer line from CrossRhodes (Industrial Park). So it’s going to be gravity sewer for about another mile.

"That’s really a big deal there on that growth corridor on the highway to get an extra mile of sewer. There’s areas throughout that that we really could grow in the future growth of Bamberg County,” Williams said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also reported that Pegasus Home Fashions in Denmark, which currently has 76 employees, stands to have its memory foam production line completely installed before the end of the year.

“And they expect to be at full employment prior to the end of this year. They’re actually looking for additional property whether that would be on site, or another available building in Bamberg County for warehouse space. So we’re working with their ownership there. Obviously, the other building is Pegasus Sports. ... They’re maxed out at 16 employees for the sports portion of that business," Williams said.