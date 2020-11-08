Bamberg County Council: Industry sought for Tobul building

The SouthernCarolina Alliance continues to seek another industry to fill the Freudenberg facility in Bamberg, according to Alliance Project Manager Dolton Williams.
Freudenberg, formerly Tobul Industries, will close its doors in Bamberg by the end of the year and consolidate its accumulator business in facilities in Texas and Germany.
“We’ve made sure every project manager for the South Carolina Department of Commerce has received that building in case a project was to pop up. I don’t think we’re going to have any trouble finding someone to go in that building. ... We hope to another suitor to go in that building by March 2021," Williams said.
Williams provided Bamberg County Council with an update on the alliance’s economic development efforts last week. The SouthernCarolina Alliance serves Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.
Textile manufacturer Roc-lon Industries is operating with a smaller workforce.
“They still maintain between 35 and 40 employees there still operating. They are working on building up their business and working on strategies to keep that located here in Bamberg County. That is the number one priority and number one goal. ... Roc-lon has not gone anywhere yet. They did cut down drastically, but that’s just where we are,” Williams said.
Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co., however, announced in August that it’s expanding its Bamberg County operations. The company is planning to invest more than $5.5 million and create 35 new jobs over the next three years.
“They’ve been moving dirt there on site, making way for the new parking lot and the new retention pond. They did get approval from Bamberg Public Works as far as extending that sewer line from CrossRhodes (Industrial Park). So it’s going to be gravity sewer for about another mile.
"That’s really a big deal there on that growth corridor on the highway to get an extra mile of sewer. There’s areas throughout that that we really could grow in the future growth of Bamberg County,” Williams said.
He also reported that Pegasus Home Fashions in Denmark, which currently has 76 employees, stands to have its memory foam production line completely installed before the end of the year.
“And they expect to be at full employment prior to the end of this year. They’re actually looking for additional property whether that would be on site, or another available building in Bamberg County for warehouse space. So we’re working with their ownership there. Obviously, the other building is Pegasus Sports. ... They’re maxed out at 16 employees for the sports portion of that business," Williams said.
He said the SCA has had a down year in the number of economic development projects compared to last year, but the organization is working closely with two projects it hopes to bring into Bamberg County.
They include Project Peninsula, which has a capital investment of $3.7 million and 52 jobs.
Williams said the SCA is “pretty excited” that an announcement could possibly be made in the first quarter of 2021.
There’s also Project Coat, which has a capital investment of $5 million and 10 jobs.
“There could be an announcement on that project any day in the next couple of weeks. There is an active person that has a contract on a building in Bamberg. They’re just waiting on the closing date,” Williams said.
He also reported that the SCA is working with the state and the City of Denmark on water and wastewater modernization.
“We do have that out for bid. The bid documents have been submitted. We will be having interviews with the top two engineering and architectural firms within the next couple of weeks to get that process going,” Williams said.
The project manager said the county’s “Be Bamberg” marketing campaign is also moving forward, with its Facebook page having more than 1,200 followers.
“The marketing department will post a good bit of what’s going on in Bamberg County to try to share the good news,” he said.
