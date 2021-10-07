Bamberg County Council: County being considered for investment, official says

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College instructor and retired Orangeburg County EMS Director Danny Rivers was introduced as one of the academy’s instructors.

“We are starting the next EMT Academy probably in November. … It’s been a great program. Council has been very supportive of the technical college, and you’ve been very supportive of Medshore. … The next class is going to allow us to hopefully fill the majority of our vacancies that we have,” Clarke said. “Hopefully by January we’ll have all of our slots filled.”

He said, “Medshore has a program that we’re fixing to start probably toward the end of the year or the first of next year, where we will be sending folks to paramedic school through Midlands Technical College, and most of it will be done virtual. We’re hoping to be able to train some of our folks internally through that class.”

• County Administrator Joey Preston gave his report to council, stating that the county’s first fire service banquet will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Andrew Jackson Academy gymnasium.

A link to the county’s code of ordinances dating back to the mid-1970s is now available on the county website, he said.

Preston also reported fuel sales at the airport were up.