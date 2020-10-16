Bamberg County Council Chairwoman: Preston’s contract a ‘lingering issue’; vice chair defends administrator’s work

Kinard, who is being housed at the Bamberg County Detention Center after being accused of sex crimes against minors, was beaten by Phil Myers for the District 1 seat during the June 9 Democratic primary. Myers will have no opposition in November.

Guess and Odom did not file for re-election to their respective seats in Districts 4 and 5. Spencer Donaldson defeated John J. Jennings for Guess’ seat and faces no opposition in November, while Jonathan Goodman II defeated Ricky Dansby for Odom’s seat and also faces no opposition in November.

Hammond had argued during the Sept. 14 meeting that Preston’s contract should have been renewed for one year and not two.

But Haynes, the council vice chairman, said he is pleased with the job Preston is doing.

“When he first came on, Bamberg County was about to go bankrupt, really. We were at the last straw. Since he's been on, he has moved the county forward. We were able to purchase cars for the sheriff's department, equipment for the county. Before, we had old equipment and equipment was breaking down every day,” Haynes said.

Hammond said, “I think we are spending too much.” Also, “I don’t know if the other council members are informed on all the spending. I know I’m not.”