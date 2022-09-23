Bamberg County Council: C Fund to pay for road projects; courthouse repairs, other work underway

Bamberg County is looking to use money from the county’s C Fund Committee to repair, maintain and improve county roads.

Bamberg County’s C Fund Committee distributes road-paving funds generated by the state gasoline tax.

County Administrator Joey Preston reported during a council meeting last week that the county had several C Fund Committee projects underway, with the largest being the improvement of roads within Denmark Technical College.

“We’re not talking about just resurfacing a road. We’re talking about making it look like a college campus,” he said. The work includes crosswalks for pedestrian safety.

“We’re trying to get Dominion to work with us on interior lighting on the campus,” Preston said.

The administrator said Salty Road and Lazy Lane, which have had major drainage issues, are set to be graveled.

“That work, the paving work at Denmark Tech, combined with the paving work that we’re doing out at the (old) hospital, we’re going to bid that all out together to try to get the best price,” Preston said.

“The C Fund Committee also allocated some money for gravel for the county, which I think is a good practice. We’ve been able to go out and to gravel some small roads and serve a lot of people. That’s something that we didn’t have before. So we’re working well with them right now. We’ll be having another meeting before too much longer,” the administrator said.

Preston also updated council on the county’s transformation of its defunct hospital into a multi-service complex.

“They’re inside the building. They’re moving along pretty good. We think the law enforcement center is probably going to be the first part of that building that’s going to be completed on the interior. You’ll see some exterior work going on that side of the building to coincide with the work that’s been completed. So the sheriff is probably going to be the first one to get to move in,” he said.

“The second part of that is going to be the health department and veteran’s affairs. That’ll come a little bit later, not much,” Preston said.

The county courthouse renovation project is ongoing.

“We’ve got it completely cleared out, and they’ve started the asbestos abatement. All the permits have been applied for. When DHEC gives us the approval, we’re going to go in and start to remove the asbestos,” he said.

The project will then go out for bid.

“Based on the construction process, we’re working with the architects and engineers to figure out the best way to approach it. You could do small parts of it at a time, or you can do it all at one time,” Preston said.

The administrator also gave the following dates and times for upcoming events:

• Council retreat at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the county airport conference room

• County fire service banquet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Ghents Branch Baptist Church in Denmark

• Denmark fire station groundbreaking at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Jamisonville community

Preston also reported that the S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension Program was seeking farm assistants to work at its 200-acre Research and Demonstration Farm at 1678 Alligator Road in Olar.

Finance

County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave the July financial report, stating the county had $200,975.64 in income and expenditures of $1,219,857.54, leaving a negative balance of $1,018,881.90.

When the positive bank balance at the end of July ($154,673.62) was added, the county’s regular account stood at a negative $864,208.28.

Councilwoman Sharon Hammond asked, “Why did we have such a large deficit?”

Johnson said, “There are a lot of bills which come due in July, which is not a good time for them to be due. … It’s not when our income from taxes are at a very good level.”

County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of July of $171,681, with expenses coming in at $719,524, for a negative general fund balance of $547,843.

He said the county departments continue to operate within their budgets.

County Controller Gina Smith said the county was working to get its books ready for the annual audit.

Other items

Bamberg County resident Miriam Beard requested a report on “airport operations and the revenue coming in for that.” She also asked why a portion of the $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received couldn’t be used to fund the creation of an animal control department.

“That is a quality of life issue here in Bamberg County,” Beard said.

Beard said some county citizens were displeased that none of the council members attended a Sept. 6 open forum which The Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County held in Ehrhardt.

“They want to ask questions. They want transparency. … They want to know what’s going on. You’re seeing all these projects going on, and nobody has any answers for them,” Beard said.

Councilman Clint Carter, the only council person to address their absence, said his daughter, a high school senior, had a volleyball match he did not want to miss.