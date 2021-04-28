 Skip to main content
Bamberg County Council: Building to be renamed in Odom’s honor
Bamberg County Council: Building to be renamed in Odom’s honor

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council is set to honor the longest-serving councilperson in the county's history with the dedication of the courthouse annex, which is being renamed in his honor.

Council passed a resolution during a December meeting agreeing to rename the building the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex - Isaiah Odom Building.

The county will hold the Isaiah Odom Building dedication at noon Wednesday, May 12, at 1284 North St. in Bamberg.

District 5 Councilman the Rev. Isaiah Odom served on council for 42 years, five of them as chairman. One of the state's longest-serving council members, Odom did not file for re-election in 2020.

The lifelong Bamberg County resident is a mentor, military veteran, author, businessman and retired pastor, most recently having served at Second Baptist Church in Barnwell for 38 years.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

