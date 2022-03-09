Bamberg County Council: Auditor says ‘county’s in good shape’; officials say they’re fixing problems

Bamberg County has received an unmodified opinion on its audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

Gary Bailey and Will Walls of Laurens-based accounting firm Love Bailey & Associates CPAs gave Bamberg County Council an overview of the audit during a Monday meeting.

“You had a couple of findings but that didn’t deter an unmodified opinion, which means the county’s in good shape as far as your processes and controls, and the numbers are materially correct,” Bailey said.

Two significant deficiencies were found. Both dealt with the untimely reconciliation of funds collected in the magistrates’ and clerk of court’s offices.

The county responded that county finance staff prepared an annual summary of activity for each of the magistrates’ accounts and also reconciled the bank statements at the end of the year.

The chief magistrate has also worked to clear some of the overages, with the county continuing to work with them to resolve the issue.

As for the clerk of court’s office, the county responded that it believes overages and/or shortages have been eliminated with actions taken during the last fiscal year and that from January 2021 onward, the newly elected clerk of court has reconciled accounts on a monthly basis, with county finance staff providing assistance as needed.

The audit’s financial highlights include the county having a total positive net position of $13,171,498, increasing $2,679,811 over the previous year.

The county’s total assets came in at $34,184,010, with total liabilities standing at $23,448,255.

The general fund reported a fund balance of $5,056,692, an increase from the 2020 fiscal year of $1,774,960.

Also, the county’s governmental fund balance sheet reported a combined ending fund balance of $15,458,235, an increase of $3,009,344 from the previous fiscal year.

County Controller Gina Smith highlighted bright spots in the audit during a separate presentation, stating that the county demonstrated good fiscal stewardship.

Smith noted in her general fund review that actual revenues totaled $9,609,842, with actual expenditures coming in at $7,768,512.

“It is important to continue to remember that all of this was accomplished in the second year of the pandemic ….” Smith said, with the county adding $1,436,113 in capital assets during the 2021 fiscal year.

In other matters:

• Council approved a proclamation designating Voorhees College as a county ambassador.

Voorhees President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins told council, "We just want to thank you for acknowledging us as ambassadors to Bamberg County. I want to assure you that we will truly serve as ambassadors and be partners.”

The college will officially become a university on April 7, with Hopkins to be inaugurated as the institution’s 10th president on April 8.

He outlined some initiatives the institution is working on.

“The former Denmark-Olar Elementary School is now the property of Voorhees, and we intend to use that property to share with the community in Denmark and certainly with the county,” he said.

“We’re just delighted that we fully have launched our first graduate program for the institution,” the president said.

Also, 300 acres of land surrounding the institution are being cultivated.

“We’re doing timber harvest because we’re going to start solar panels, and … some organic farms. We really do have a vision for moving Voorhees to the next level of excellence,” Hopkins said.

• Council approved a proclamation designating Denmark Technical College, which is celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, as a county ambassador.

• County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave the January financial report, stating the county had $2,828,232.66 in income and expenditures of $878,223.06, leaving a positive balance of $1,950,009.64. When the negative bank balance at the end of December ($434,779.55) was added, the county’s regular account stood at a positive $1,515,230.09.

• County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county’s general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of January of $6,019,576, with expenses coming in at $4,537,818, for a positive general fund balance of $1,481,758.

• County Administrator Joey Preston reported 66 percent of county residents have had at least one vaccination, up from 61.6 percent in February, while 56 percent have completed the vaccination series, up from 54 percent.

“Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Booster shots are also permitted and recommended for those 12 and older,” Preston said.

He reported individuals interested in attending the dedication of Tobul Field from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Bamberg County Airport can register at https://bambergair.com/.

Preston also reported that the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff is conducting a broadband internet survey to gather information from citizens on their desire to obtain residential high-speed broadband. He encouraged every county citizen to fill out the survey, which can be found online at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a79de0eacc1f48098d03f1a33a707670.

“Even if you live in the city and you're not satisfied with it (broadband service), please complete this survey. We’re going to be looking for all types of ways to get this out into the public,” he said.

Preston updated council on Palmetto Rural Telephone’s two phases of work installing broadband service in the lower part of the county. Phase one installation is scheduled to run from March 14 through April 29, with phase two installation projected to run from December through April 2023. Individuals can see which communities are included in each phase on the county website.

The administrator also announced the county received $12,645 in Palmetto Pride grant funds, with several community litter cleanups coming up in the future.

The groundbreaking for a new fire station in Denmark is also being planned to occur within the next 60 days, Preston said.

“We’ve been able to secure the property, we’ve done some clearing and we’re working on the layout,” Preston said.

He said road improvements to Lazy Lane and Salty Road are scheduled to begin in September, one of several road projects approved by the county C-Fund Committee.

• Council approved a resolution giving county administration the authority to apply for U.S. Department Agriculture Rural Development broadband grants. No matching funds are required.

• Council approved the appointment of Margaret B. Meyer to the County Office on Aging Board.

• County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg told council he appreciates the county for allowing him to serve. He also expressed his appreciation for the staff of the sheriff’s office and all other departments from across the county who help move the county forward.

“When we work together, we can accomplish more with the limited resources that we have," he said.

• Council heard comments from county residents Sue Clayton and Miriam Beard.

“I’d like to see you budget conservatively every year so that we can keep our taxes down to the bare minimum, which I know is still going to be outrageous. And if you do have excess, we can put that on reducing debt,” Clayton said.

“I encourage all of you to work harder. Y’all are more engaged in this meeting than I’ve seen you in the past. Please get engaged. We want transparency, we want accountability and if you don’t give it to us, we’re going to find somebody that can,” she said.

Beard said the county should consider more creative ways to bring funds into the county.

“It would behoove us to be a little more innovative in bringing funds into this county instead of waiting on … the property taxes at the end of the year and then experiencing deficiencies throughout the rest of the year,” she said

Beard continued, “I am so tired of seeing this county held back by those who wish to stay in the past using the same methods, outmoded, outdated, that are not bringing the cash flow efficiently into this county. You need it. You need it because of the high taxes.”

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

