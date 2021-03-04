Bamberg County Council: Ambulance response times questioned; council members ask about ending firm’s contract

“Sunday morning, we had a fire call when I got back from work. I had time to get dressed and get to the patient's house before MedShore even showed up, and MedShore said they were right there at the Hooten Black House,” Myers said.

“It was a patient that needed help ... in getting up off the floor. We got her up in her wheelchair way before they even got there. We were outside talking by the time they got there, and we asked where they were at. Pretty much they said, ‘Well, we're old. We can't make it down the stairs at the Hooten Black House that fast ...’” he said.

Councilwoman Sharon Hammond asked how many trucks were in the county.

Preston said there are two, one stationed in Denmark and the other in Bamberg.

He said the county will be meeting with Medshore, “to try to figure out a way to get that third unit here so that we can base that one out of Ehrhardt.”

Myers and Hammond said that they thought the county’s contract with Medshore called for three trucks. Hammond said two is not enough.

She had a story of her own, saying she had to wait for a long period of time before an ambulance responded to her Bridge Street home in Bamberg where her elderly mother suffered a stroke.