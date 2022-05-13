Bamberg County Council: administrator: Courthouse renovation moving forward

BAMBERG – Bamberg County’s courthouse renovation project is moving forward, the county administrator said last week.

The county has relocated courthouse offices into a modular unit in the parking lot of the county detention center while the work is done.

“We’ve already relocated the clerk of court, probate judge, public defender, solicitor. ... That worked out beautifully. It came in pretty much under our budget. That’s what we had set aside for that,” County Administrator Joey Preston said.

Preston updated County Council members on the renovation efforts during their regular meeting.

He said, “I appreciate the City of Bamberg. They’ve been working well with us. They’ve agreed to let the county use the Civic Center for all family court activities, grand jury and now general sessions.

“We had some discussions about moving general sessions court over to Barnwell, but we made the decision to keep it here in Bamberg at the community center.”

Keeping general sessions court in Bamberg, “is convenient for the citizens and county staff, and we don’t have to pile a bunch of records in vans and take them over to Barnwell or wherever. So it’s coming together,” Preston said.

The process beyond the removal of offices will take strategic planning, he said.

“We’re trying to think through everything as we kind of go through it. I’ll keep you posted on that. Now that they’re moved, we’ve got a schedule. We’re finishing up the drawings. We have a bid schedule put together, and we are starting the hazardous materials abatement,” he said.

Preston continued, “The old furniture is being moved out and being restored. When it’s restored, it comes back to Bamberg. And then when we move back into the courthouse, you’re going to see that old furniture that’s been there since 1897. ... We’ll do a beautiful setting in there. That’s going to save us money, too.”

The administrator also reported that the county’s transformation of its defunct hospital into a multi-service complex is also moving forward.

“Windows are in now, so we can go in and start working on the finishes. It’s going to be progressing. The goal here is to get the sheriff moved into his offices in September and to get the health department and their part in September, and Veterans Affairs in September. We felt we could do that. We did some of the exterior parking … but the other offices will be coming just a little bit later. We’ll get them moved,” Preston said.

He also reported that the deadline for organizations to turn in their applications for recreation funding from the County Recreation Committee had been extended a week. Applications must now be submitted to the county administrator’s office by 5 p.m. Monday, May 16.

Preston said an application for a $350,000 S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority grant has also been submitted to pay for the upgrade of “that ugly water tower” that the county owns out at the county airport, along with an application for a $12 million USDA grant for broadband expansion.

“It’s been submitted with no match requirement,” he said, noting that the county is partnering with Orangeburg County on the project.

“We’re not doing this by ourselves. We’re not reinventing the wheel. The problem right now is being able to purchase the actual fiber optics cable,” Preston said.

The administrator and council also discussed how to handle citizen comments during meetings going forward.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the county passed an emergency ordinance in October 2020 which allowed council to have virtual meetings. As part of that, citizen comments were still allowed, but had to be submitted by email before a noon deadline on the day of the meeting. All comments were also provided to council for review.

Preston read an email from county resident Miriam Beard stating it was “illegal to restrict the public to making comments only on agenda items” and that it was “also illegal to limit the means by which the public can make comments.”

“She’s not been restricted. And, first of all, it’s a resolution, not an ordinance on public speaking. There’s 46 counties, and 46 counties have different rules on whether or not they let the public speak, or they don’t let the public speak. You’re only required to let the public speak whenever you have public hearings,” the administrator said.

The council charged Preston and Council Chairman Spencer Donaldson with coming up with a process through which the county’s emergency ordinance would still exist, while also having individuals attend in-person and sign up to speak without, as he said later, “exposing people to large crowds or the virus.”

“This is your ordinance that you passed which allows you to have electronic meetings. You want to be able to do that. So if you want to change the way you have citizens’ comments, then the chairman can change it on the next agenda and you could have a sign-up sheet. So that could happen. We can do this,” Preston said.

