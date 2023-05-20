Bamberg County Council touted the transformative impact a recent $8.5 million federal grant will have on the county's water and wastewater systems, with the award being a result of a regionalized approach to solving issues plaguing those areas.

Almost $1.4 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding is being distributed through the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program to more than 200 communities in the state, including $8,497,190 to the Bamberg Board of Public Works for multi-project water and wastewater improvements.

"We benefited from this announcement. Right at 50 percent of that is for a county water line," County Administrator Joey Preston said, giving 75 county residences access to a public water source.

The project area is located in District 3 Councilman Larry Haynes' district. The project area for the water line extension is located outside the southeastern Bamberg city limits and includes Hunters Chapel Road to its intersection with Crosswinds Road, as well as Family Circle Drive.

The water lines will be constructed within existing right-of-ways, and changes include upsizing four-inch water lines to six inches. Valving and fire hydrants will be spaced along the length of the area as part of the distribution system.

"Family Circle is the larger community that’ll be served by it... I think that this is important. This is the first time, I guess in modern recent years, I believe, that the county working with the Board of Public Works has been able to find a project ... that we could actually go out and get grant money for,” Preston said.

He said the project, which was attempted in 2002 or 2003, was successful with the robust participation of the community.

"We actually physically surveyed and went out door to door to every single home in this area. We had a big community meeting here, and I think right at 90, 95 percent of all the homeowners actually signed up for it. Now that made a difference.

"When you’ve got that many homes willing to participate and be a part and meet the qualifications, we can get stuff done…. Not all of this money goes to a water line. Some of it goes to some sewer projects that the board has underway, too," Preston said.

The administrator said the key to solving water and wastewater system issues will involve forming partnerships with other entities.

"We can’t live in our own individual world and expect things to get done. We have to work together. They (BBPW) were willing to tag onto this and to work with us. They'll own the water line.

They’ll operate it, they’ll build, they’ll do all of that. The fact is that those folks right now, when they turn their spigot on, they get a bunch of gray and rusty-looking water. Now they’re going to be able to get clean water," Preston said.

The county said in a release that residents had complained for more than a decade about their well water, including smelly brown water that stained their clothing and damaged appliances. Many residents had taken it upon themselves to test their well water and discovered high levels of iron.

Haynes said during the meeting that he was happy the work was being done.

"I've been trying to do that since I've been on council. I walked from house to house in the beginning and didn't get anywhere by doing that. I didn't give up, just kept pushing. Finally we was able to get something done. I just want to thank everyone who had a part in it."

In the release, Councilman Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman II also expressed his appreciation of the collaboration between county council and the BBPW as "a solution to a problem no community should ever endure."

Councilman Evert Comer Jr. asked, “How did the remainder of the municipalities in Bamberg County fare in making application for these funds?”

Preston said, “There’s going to be another round in the fall that they can participate in, but, you know, that’s a very good question. As you are aware, SouthernCarolina Alliance have been pressing the idea of doing some consolidation and working with some other communities and working together to try to get as much money as possible."

He continued, "Denmark didn’t participate in it for whatever reason, and that would be the only other entity out there that would…. But, anyway, the county staff and employees that worked on this did a good job of working with the Board of Public Works staff and working with the (Lower Savannah Council of Governments) staff.

"The COG was able to take all of our information and write the application for us. I’ll tell you what, to me this $8 million award here is worth every penny we pay them during the course of the year for them to be able to do this for us.”

Preston said the county was working on other grants, noting that something that needed to be talked about in the future was "trying to get Denmark more actively involved in this."

Haynes said, “It was talked about combining Denmark with Barnwell and, I think, Blackville to all come together to combine them with this water and sewer.... This is something that’s trying to be in the works of now.”

Preston said, “There’s no match requirement either for this.”

Councilwoman Sharon Hammond said, “When this was first talked about, I spoke with (LSCOG Executive Director) Dr. (William) Molnar, and I told him about the problems in Denmark. He knew about those problems. We were trying to get a regional project. He went to those other counties, and they did not want to participate, and this has been a while."

Preston said, “Well, this is good news. No matter how you frame it, we’re happy to be able to work with the Board of Public Works. I think this can be a role model for the future as we kind of move forward. These other communities can see that when you’ve got $8 million, $9 million that’s going to come to a community, when you’ve got two entities like the county and the Board of Public Works working together, if you do that kind of thing, you’re going to get results.”

"Right.... Gotta work together," "Hammond said.

The administrator continued, “I hope we can approach it that way. We’re not going to bash Denmark for not doing it. I think it’s just a matter of working with them to help educate them to make sure that they understand that if we work together, we can pull this off.

"We may not be the right partner for Denmark. It may be a smaller water company over in Barnwell, for example, or another town over in Barnwell, but, you know, if we think we’re going to be able to survive on our own, it’s not going to happen.”

“No, it’s not," Hammond said.

Preston thanked Haynes for his leadership in getting more than 70 folks to the community meeting where the project was discussed.

Comer said he knew Denmark has tried to improve its aged water system with "other avenues," but said more work needed to be done.

"I think Denmark has made some improvements in a significant way to make these industries now look back at Denmark. So Denmark has been doing something, but the more you do the better, isn’t it?”

Preston said, “Well, they just recently got a $4 million grant, too, to improve their system. So they are doing things. I think they’re installing a new well. So I think the whole idea here is they did that on their own, but regionalization is something that we want to work towards."

Goodman said, “I think if we continue to work together as a county, regardless as to the size, that we will be in a better position."

Public comments

Bamberg County resident Miriam Beard was the lone citizen to make comments.

“I wanted to congratulate you on addressing the water issue. This has been an issue here in this county for at least 30 years that I know of. I grew up with it in here. So the beginning of addressing this problem is a good thing that will lead us to attracting industries here. I’ll give you credit for that," she said.

Beard noted, however, that she'd like to see another meeting of the county's C-Fund Committee "so that our taxpaying public can know what these funds are being used for."

Bamberg County’s C-Fund Committee distributes road-paving funds generated by the state gasoline tax.

She also repeated her request for a tax payment plan for delinquent property owners and stated that she was also glad the county was securing ways to help county citizens with Internet connectivity.

"Again, I congratulate you on finally addressing the water issue, but please keep in mind to be open to those who voted for you. I hear so many complaints that they can’t get in touch with some of you when they have problems. I would like to see in the future something on the county website, where they have clearer instructions on how to maintain contact and reach out to you when they have an issue," Beard said.