Bamberg County Council: $27.5 million budget approved; no tax increase included in plan

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council gave final, third-reading approval to the county’s $27.5 million spending plan for 2021-2022 after a lengthy discussion during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.
Some council members say they want to have more transparency concerning budget matters but, in the end, council Chairman Larry Haynes and members Evert Comer Jr., Spencer Donaldson and Dr. Jonathan Goodman voted to approve the budget.
Council members Clint Carter, Phil Myers and Sharon Hammond opposed it.
The budget calls for a general fund of $9.2 million, along with separate accounts set up for special revenue, $8.6 million; enterprise, $1.4 million; debt service, $410,460, and capital projects, $7.8 million.
No property tax increase is expected. Next year’s millage rate is estimated to be 233.3, the same as this year.
Under the current millage rate, County Auditor Rosa Verner has said owners of houses valued at $100,000 pay $1,570 annually in property tax bills. Owners of houses valued at $50,000 pay $820 in property tax bills annually.
Carter said, "I think a lot of the issue is that council really had no interjection or any opinion in this budget process as we have in the past.
“It was handed to us, this is what it is, this is what you're going to vote on, and it's pretty much been shoved down your throat because they wait until the last minute to bring information as they have today.”
Hammond said, “I thought we were going to get some information in the package with the detailed information that I had been asking for since day one. What happened to that?”
She had stated during a June 21 meeting that she wanted a budget that includes an itemized list of personnel and did not have salaries lumped into one total.
County Administrator Joey Preston at that time said, “You don't get the finished budget book until you adopt the budget.”
On Wednesday, he said, “I don’t know what you’re speaking of Ms. Hammond. We provided you with the information that you asked for.”
Hammond said, “I remember you stating that the information I was asking for usually came in the last packaging of the budget.”
Preston said, “I don’t know, ma’am. You’ve gotten everything you’ve always gotten.”
County Attorney Richard Ness continued his assertion that council had to pass the budget to be in compliance with state law and had his son, Adam Ness, also an attorney, read a letter from Cydney Milling, the state's assistant attorney general.
In the conclusion of Milling's letter, she stated that “state law requires the county to adopt a budget prior to the start of the fiscal year on July 1” and that if the county failed to do so, “it may be prohibited from expending county funds until it adopts a budget.”
Following a motion and a second for the council to enter discussion on the budget, Carter said that he had been trying to make his own motion but “y’all did not hear me.”
He made a motion that the council approve a continuing resolution to continue with last year’s budget, and that no new employees be added. He also called for no new raises except for employees who didn’t receive a raise last year.
His motion would have also included the removal of the administrator’s authority to “give performance or merit-based raises.”
Ness said, “I don’t agree with Mr. Carter at all because the resolution is something that extends the budget, and the statute does not allow that, Clint. The statute just says you shall have a budget passed. A continuing resolution is outside of the statute right now.”
Carter said, “Allendale’s been doing it for the last 10 years.”
Ness said, “Well, they’ve been in violation.”
Carter said, “The difference is Allendale probably don’t have anybody that’s going to call certain people and get them to sue Bamberg County like we may have in certain positions.”
Ness said, “The second thing is a resolution is a question that’s not on the agenda for this meeting here anyway.”
Preston said, “If you recall, Mr. Ness, the counties that have done this in the past had a problem in that they didn't have a balanced budget. We have a balanced budget before the council. It's received two readings and if anyone is doing it, like you said, according to legal analysis, it's illegal. And, of course, the AG has agreed with that analysis, too, that there is nothing within the state constitution that allows for that."
The only public comment came in the form of four letters.
Three were from the mayors of Bamberg, Denmark and Govan that Preston did not read because they had been presented to council at a previous meeting. The fourth letter, which he read, came from SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black.
Black stated that he was concerned that failure to pass a budget would halt county operations and “send a message of instability to companies considering Bamberg County.”
Carter also asked if there had been enough time to schedule a public hearing between second and third reading of the budget.
Preston said, “You advertise at the very beginning of the process, which is what we did. We advertised. ... It’s been three weeks, plus it’s been advertised twice.”
Carter asked how the budget could be balanced when “expenditures have gone up somewhere in the neighborhood of $700,000."
"Supposedly there is no tax increase. So the money’s got to come from somewhere," he said.
County Controller Gina Smith said, “There are other fees, there are other revenue sources in this budget that we know about that are coming.
“You have heard us talk about the Biden-Harris American Rescue Plan funds. We have already received some of those in May of this year. We will receive the other half of those in May of next year. We plan to use some of those funds in this budget. In fact, we need to use those funds."
Hammond said council needed to be involved in how the estimated $1.4 million will be spent.
Smith said the county is also anticipating another $300,000 from the state’s rural stabilization fund, but she didn’t know how or when the county will receive it.
In other business, council approved a second round of recreation grants totaling $5,500 for the following seven programs: Bamberg Youth Baseball (ages 6 and under); Bamberg Youth Baseball (ages 7-8); Bamberg Youth Baseball (ages 9-10); Bamberg Youth Baseball (ages 11-12); Bamberg Youth Softball (ages 7-9); Bamberg Youth Softball (ages 10-12) and Bamberg Youth Baseball (ages 13-14).
There is $14,000 allocated within the county budget for the recreation program. With the six program grants already awarded at $5,709.50, the remaining balance is $2,790.50.
Preston said the balance will be carried forward into the next fiscal year to be reallocated in the next budget.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set virtually for 6 p.m. Monday, July 19.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.