Bamberg County Council: $27.5 million budget approved; no tax increase included in plan

Preston said, “If you recall, Mr. Ness, the counties that have done this in the past had a problem in that they didn't have a balanced budget. We have a balanced budget before the council. It's received two readings and if anyone is doing it, like you said, according to legal analysis, it's illegal. And, of course, the AG has agreed with that analysis, too, that there is nothing within the state constitution that allows for that."

The only public comment came in the form of four letters.

Three were from the mayors of Bamberg, Denmark and Govan that Preston did not read because they had been presented to council at a previous meeting. The fourth letter, which he read, came from SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black.

Black stated that he was concerned that failure to pass a budget would halt county operations and “send a message of instability to companies considering Bamberg County.”

Carter also asked if there had been enough time to schedule a public hearing between second and third reading of the budget.

Preston said, “You advertise at the very beginning of the process, which is what we did. We advertised. ... It’s been three weeks, plus it’s been advertised twice.”