BAMBERG COUNTY: Coronavirus affecting streams of revenue

The county is putting together its 2021 fiscal year revenue estimates.

“Once we have those nailed down, we will be able to determine if there are any shortfalls that would precipitate budget cuts,” the controller said.

The county is also eyeing possible assistance from the state and its share of CARES Act funding.

“We are watching closely the state’s sharing of their $1.9 billion in funding from the CARES Act. We understand that counties will receive some of these funds, but we do not know how much that will be, or if that amount will offset any anticipated shortfalls in the normal revenue streams,” Smith said.

"Logic says that any sales tax-related revenue will be lower during the pandemic. The local property tax credit sales tax will likely be lower, but we do not know right now how much that will be. If these collections are lower, then the property tax credit would also be lower for the next fiscal year. So if the credit is less, then the tax would increase, absent any other mitigating offset such as the State sharing their $1.996 billion in CARES Act funding," she said.