Bamberg County comes together after storms

Todd Folk wasn’t the only Ehrhardt resident who experienced a shock Tuesday evening.

One of the cows in his pasture seems to have had the ride of a lifetime.

A storm “threw one of them up in my yard,” Todd said. “I was in shock.”

The cow did not appear to be hurt in the incident.

Todd said Tuesday evening was “calm like a bluebird day” until the storms hit.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed a tornado hit the community. It’s planning to send storm survey teams to Bamberg County on Thursday to determine if it was hit by a tornado.

The NWS did confirm Wednesday that an EF1 tornado touched down in Lexington and Calhoun counties

Property owned by Todd and his father, Dustin, sustained significant damage on Tuesday. Their property is located about two-tenths of a mile apart on Ehrhardt Road and Pocketville Road.

“It tore up everything other than the house,” Todd said. “The tornado landed behind my dad's house.

“I could see it coming. I ran and got into the bathroom.”

The storm destroyed Todd's six sheds and his father's Southern Auto and Diesel mechanic shop. It also wiped out a dog pen.

Bamberg County has confirmed five homes were destroyed, County Public Information Officer Sh'kur Francis said.

It’s possible a total of a dozen homes were destroyed in the county.

“We are still assessing the situation to help our residents,” Francis said. “I want to emphasize that the Colston Fire Department, an all-volunteer organization, had some members who lost their homes yesterday, yet they are still in the community helping their neighbors.”

There were no reported injuries or fatalities from the storm in Bamberg County.

In addition to structural damage, downed trees were reported on Colston Road, Hadwin Road, Clear Pond Road, Ebenezer Road, Abel Road, Altom Road, Gamecock Loop, Wildflower Road, Lizard Road, Dragon Road, Hunters Chapel Road, Spider Road, Carver Road, Macedonia Church Road, Farrells Road and Ehrhardt Road.

Residents are urged to avoid roads where the damage occurred.

“The Hunters Chapel community and Colston community in Bamberg County sustained much of the damage,” Francis said.

In the meantime, the Folks spent much of Wednesday cleaning up around their homes.

“The community has really come together and helped,” Todd said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.