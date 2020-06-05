Bamberg County candidate discusses issues

“I have a vested interest because I’m a business owner as well. I have an eight-unit townhouse apartment,” Dansby said.

Dansby detailed his experience relevant to the position.

“I’m currently on the Bamberg County Tax Appeal Board, I’m the president of the Denmark Lion’s Club and I received a proclamation from the South Carolina House of Representatives for the achievements I’ve done in the community,” Dansby stated.

Dansby feels he is the best candidate for several reasons.

“I feel that I’m the best candidate because of my experience interacting on a daily basis with the community to assess their needs. With me being the age I am, I’ve been seasoned as far as experience. I was blessed to have a mother who lived to 100 years of age, and she was able to pass a lot of that wisdom about life to me, about life experiences that I use on a daily basis,” Dansby said.

His top goal, if elected, is improving education.