Bamberg County candidate discusses issues

Bamberg County Council District 5 candidate Rickey Dansby was not available for an interview when a preview of the election ran initially. His 100-year-old mother was ill in Atlanta and later transitioned.
He later responded to questions from The T&D.
Dr. Jonathan Goodman II is also running for the seat in the June 9 Democratic primary. His interview is available online at TheTandD.com.
Incumbent Democrat Isaiah Odom is not seeking re-election.
No Republican filed for the seat.
Dansby is owner of Dansby Townhouse Apartments in Denmark.
He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2015 after 37 years. He served the post offices in Atlanta and Denmark, and served as the acting postmaster for Neeses and Rowesville.
Dansby earned an undergraduate degree in biology, minoring in health and safety education from the University of Georgia and an associate’s degree in building construction from Denmark Technical College.
Dansby stated that he is running for office to make a difference in the community.
“With the background that I have, I’ve prepared for this moment. Being a mailman, I retired as a city letter carrier, and interacting with the community on a daily basis, I was able to do my own needs assessment, or see some of the things that would make the community a better community,” Dansby said.
“I have a vested interest because I’m a business owner as well. I have an eight-unit townhouse apartment,” Dansby said.
Dansby detailed his experience relevant to the position.
“I’m currently on the Bamberg County Tax Appeal Board, I’m the president of the Denmark Lion’s Club and I received a proclamation from the South Carolina House of Representatives for the achievements I’ve done in the community,” Dansby stated.
Dansby feels he is the best candidate for several reasons.
“I feel that I’m the best candidate because of my experience interacting on a daily basis with the community to assess their needs. With me being the age I am, I’ve been seasoned as far as experience. I was blessed to have a mother who lived to 100 years of age, and she was able to pass a lot of that wisdom about life to me, about life experiences that I use on a daily basis,” Dansby said.
His top goal, if elected, is improving education.
“Education is the basis for everything. That would create quality students and interacting with our resources that we already have. We have two colleges in Bamberg County. We have Denmark Technical College and Voorhees College. Collaborating with them, it would be like a two-fold thing. With education in the high schools, you would hopefully be able to retain those same students in the Bamberg community, keeping the money there, therefore helping lower the millage in the area. That’s one of the biggest problems and one of the things we need to work on, is education, economic development,” Dansby said.
He said he would not move for changes until he’s assessed the situation.
“I go by what I see, and evaluate it myself and move from there,” Dansby said.
The county needs lower taxes, he said.
“I would say we have some of the highest taxes probably in the state, so we need to lower that,” Dansby said. That would help encourage businesses to come to Bamberg County.
“One of the selling points would be lower taxes, and the other selling point would be we have two colleges here that can educate and help the business. Most people can’t offer that,” Dansby said.
Dansby didn’t comment on County Administrator Joey Preston. He said he will assess the situation and move forward.
“The past is a growing tool. That past is the past, we need to concentrate on moving forward and seeing what’s better,” Dansby said.
He feels the current council has been effective, but there is always room for improvement.
“That’s where I hope to play a significant role, is assessing, doing my own assessment of what has been done and what needs to be done. And I always believe in the team concept,” Dansby said.
Dansby noted that he is involved in many community activities, including serving as the president of the Bamberg County Lion’s Club, working as a sports coach and serving as a mentor.
