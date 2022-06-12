Bamberg County budget gets second OK; residents call for transparency, accountability

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council gave second reading by title only to the county’s $30 million spending plan for 2022-23 after hearing from county residents who urged more transparency and accountability in crafting it.

Some council members also said they want to have more transparency concerning budget matters but, in the end, Chairman Spencer Donaldson and council members Evert Comer Jr., Larry Haynes and Dr. Jonathan Goodman II voted to approve the budget.

Council members Clint Carter, Phil Myers and Sharon Hammond opposed it.

The budget, which totals $29,999,105, calls for a general fund of $9,957,210, along with separate accounts set up for special revenue, $8,799,795; enterprise, $1, 414,260; debt service, $348,370, and capital projects, $9,479,460.

A 3.5-mill property tax decrease is expected, along with 3% cost-of-living pay increase for employees. The budget also includes a proposed Retention and Recognition Plan, which would bring employees to the midpoint of their pay grade scale after seven years of employment.

Several other amenities are being proposed and include, but are not limited to, a $5,000 increase in funding to all nine county fire stations.

County Controller Gina Smith said $100,000 homeowners with two vehicles with an average value of $15,000 could look to see a $20 decrease in their property tax bills, while $50,000 homeowners with two vehicles with the average value of $15,000 could look to see a $14 decrease.

Councilwoman Sharon Hammond said, “I think we need to have a workshop meeting in order to see what our budget was from last year, what we spent and where we can make adjustments. We can’t make adjustments when we don’t see anything.”

She continued, “I don’t like the way this budget is done again this year because of the same reason. It could be one person in that department, and I got one flat amount for salary and benefits. So, I mean, I don’t know what I’m voting on. At what amount? It don’t work for me.”

A budget workshop has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the County Courthouse Annex, with final third reading set for a special called meeting to be held 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the annex building.

Carter said, “There was a question asked about one specific item of lawn maintenance for the county. I see it’s went up $40,000 this year, and it was asked that it be investigated about buying a truck, hiring an employee and a lawn mower, and we don’t have any information on any of this. That is my problem with everything. When you ask questions, you get no results.”

He continued, “Here we are again. Like she (Hammond) said, we’re not involved in the process because we get this here in Friday afternoon. It needs to stop. Just like the citizens is asking for, transparency, we don’t have it, not when it comes to this budget.”

Myers said, “Looking at the building and grounds fund, it’s gone up almost $100,000. Did we go out and get another bid on something for somebody to do the work? A hundred thousand dollars is a big increase.”

Donaldson, who was the tie-breaking vote, said, “There has to be a budget in place to run the county. A lot of things in there we may disagree on. If a budget workshop is necessary, if you think so, we can get at least some kind of workshop to go line by line.”

The county is also proposing that a part-time dispatcher position be reclassified to full time to the tune of $43,345. County Administrator Joey Preston has said that existing revenues were sufficient to cover the cost.

An updated camera system at the county detention center and the computer software that would be needed if the county decides to implement a property tax installment payment plan are all among the capital requests included in the budget.

County residents Mark Carter, Sue Clayton, Miriam Beard and Jerome Boyce all spoke during the meeting.

Beard said, “We have more money going out than we have coming in. If you do not understand each department that is represented in this budget, you have the right as county council members to call that department before you.”

She continued, “The form of government that you’re under is ... the council members are supposed to direct the administrator, not the other way around. ... Please be careful. People are going from this county.

“You do not have the resources at this point and time to increase spending. So I ask for you to get understanding of what you’re about to do. It wouldn’t only affect all of us out there, it’ll affect your family members, too.”

Clayton said, “I ask that you consider carefully what you’re looking at and consider how it’s going to affect our county as a whole. ... Transparency, accountability and communication would eliminate every problem that we’ve talked about today.”

Clayton also expressed concern about the public hearing on the budget being scheduled during a title-only reading.

“The public hearing should be held after you get that budget to the point that it can be released to the public and the public can see it. We can’t make intelligent comments and questions about something in title only. It just doesn’t work, and I think you’ve already seen that,” she said.

Boyce said, “If you don’t ever spend all you make, you’ll never be broke. You can’t count chickens before they hatch. I cannot plan my money based on soft projections. What I heard tonight – this is just an observation – 32% of your budget is based on hard numbers.”

Boyce continued, “Your tax structure in this county is extremely high. I couldn’t afford to live here if I was a young fella, and I wouldn’t live here if my wife wasn’t born here. I can’t talk her into leaving, but just be very mindful.

“If you want to raise something, if you want to hire somebody, that’s wonderful. Find the money. You may have to hustle up and make some tough decisions and knock some things out. ... All I ask is that you find the money.”

“You cannot bleed a turnip but so far. Talking to a lot of people who live in this county a lot longer than I have, they not only feel that they have been tapped and bled, they’re about out,” he said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

